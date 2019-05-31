Check Out Scrapped Power Rangers Movie Concept Logos

2017’s Power Rangers reboot is still beloved by man fans, and while it doesn’t appear we’ll be getting a sequel, we can at least enjoy some cool logo designs that didn’t end up being used. The logos come from artist Shawn Michael Yanez (courtesy of Mega Power Brasil), which were submitted but eventually weren’t approved after they decided to go with the now official logo.

The logos show a wide range of styles, and the first one in the gallery is very reminiscent of Hasbro’s Transformers logo. The second one is a much sleeker version of the logo that ended up being used, and fit the tone of the film a bit better.

The third logo is a bit bulkier and again is reminiscent of a Transformers styling. The fourth logo is the most radically different of the bunch, giving the Rangers something completely new, though it doesn’t really fit the tone and vibe of the film.

You can check out the logos in the post above, and you can find more of Shawn Michael Yanez’ work on Behance.

Power Rangers didn’t end up being a box office success, though it has become a favorite amongst Ranger fans, and the cast has also become beloved. While sequel hopes are slim, at least the cast has gone on to be in many other projects, including most recently Naomi Scott, who plays the part of Jasmine in Aladdin.

As for Power Rangers, the newest season under Hasbro is Beast Morphers, which has already launched to a roaring start.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

