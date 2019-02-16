Power Rangers: Lightning Collection Toy Photos Show Off Alternate Heads; Up For Pre-Order

It’s Toy Fair weekend in Power Rangers land, and we’ve already got a big glimpse at the new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures as a result, including new looks at the box art and what’s inside.

We previously got a first look at the first wave of four figures, which includes the Mighty Morphin White Ranger, S.P.D. Shadow Ranger, Dino Charge Red Ranger, and Mighty Morphin villain Lord Zedd. Now we have an up-close look at what else comes with the figure, and it looks as if each one will feature a swappable head with the exception of Lord Zedd (via GrnRnger).

To be fair though, did you really want an alternate of Lord Zedd? His gruesome mug is fine the way it is.

The White Ranger will come with a Tommy Oliver head, while the Dino Charge Red Ranger actually comes with the Tyler Navarro head as the standard and a helmeted version is his alternate. Finally, Shadow Ranger comes with a full Doggie Cruger head, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

You can also check out the slick new box art, giving each of these figures its own unique feel that is instantly recognized while also meshing overall with a uniform look for Hasbro‘s new line, setting it apart from what’s come before. The boxes are slick, and the Marvel Legends $19.99 price point is welcome too for everything you get, which includes a swappable head, weapons, alternate hands, and weapon effects. Even Zedd, who doesn’t feature a swappable portrait, comes with a Grow Bomb to make up for it.

At the moment these aren’t up for pre-order yet on the Hasbro Pulse website (Dino Charge Red was there this morning but has been taken down). However, you can pre-order all the figures on Amazon, and we expect more sites to pop up with the figures after their official Toy Fair unveiling.

White Ranger

Accessories:

Saba

2 Alternate Hands

Swappable Head (No Helmet)

Weapon Effect

Lord Zedd

Accessories:

Zedd’s Z Staff

2 Alternate Hands

Grow Bomb

Weapon Effect

Shadow Ranger

Accessories:

Shadow Saber

Patrol Morpher

2 Alternate Hands

Swappable Head (Doggie Cruger)

Weapon Effect

Dino Charge Red

Accessories:

Dino Saber

Dino Charge Morpher

2 Alternate Hands

Swappable Head (Helmet)

Weapon Effect

Official Packaging

More Packaging

Box Art