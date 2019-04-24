The Power Rangers Get New Suits In Beyond The Grid

The newest issue featured a few different revelations by issue’s end, but it also featured Ellarien (aka the Solar Ranger) doing something pretty drastic that took the rest of the Rangers by surprise. We can’t really blame them either, though it did lead to a pretty cool change of costume for the current stable of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the end. Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve warned.

The Rangers find themselves on the Zeo Crystal planet, and after the Praetor attempts to convince Ellarien to join up with him she realizes what she must do. About midway through the issue, the team is trying to figure out what their next move is, as the Solarix isn’t even fully charged and they can’t morph. Ellarien explains “That’s okay. Because I know what to do now. For one to unlock the Solarix, first…one must break it”.

She then throws it on the ground and smashes it with her foot. She picks up the shards and says “the Morphin Masters didn’t want us to be alone. The Solar Rangers came to help us. They fought the Praetor…they died by his hand…to get us to this moment.” Each member of the team grabs a shard and stands at the Magnetic North, finding each other in the light and coming to their own realization as they hold the power in their hands. They each then use their shard to power their chosen Morpher and become the Solar Rangers, and they look fantastic.

Like their predecessors, each Solar Ranger has a similar look to Ellarien, getting perhaps the coolest looking Ranger helmets in recent memory. Ranger Slayer and Magna Defender also retain their capes from their previous suits, making them look even cooler in the process. We figure this is a purely temporary costume change, but regardless of how long it lasts, we’re loving it.

You can check out the spoiler images above.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Simone Di Meo with colors by Walter Baiamonte and letters by Ed Dukeshire. The issue features covers by Jamal Campbell, Jordan Gibson, Lucas Werneck, Xermanico, and Miguel Mercado. You can check out the official description below.

“The Power Rangers arrive at the home of the Solar Ranger…and learn the shocking secret behind the universe that’s drawn them together!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #38 is in comic stores now!

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattMuellerCB for all things Power Rangers!

