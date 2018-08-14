Power Rangers: Here’s How You Can Win A ‘Ninja Steel’ DVD Signed By The Cast

Power Rangers Ninja Steel is now available on DVD, but ComicBook.com is offering you the chance to have a version signed by the entire cast.

Yep, that’s right. Thanks to Lionsgate you can have that gorgeous George Caltsoudas Ninja Steel DVD cover signed by all your favorite Rangers, and you don’t have to pay a cent! The DVD is a 3-disc set that will also include a printed excerpt from BOOM! Studios’ 25th Anniversary Artist Tribute Book and all you have to do is retweet the tweet below and follow ComicBook NOW for your chance to win!

signed cover

ComicBook.com had the chance to sit with the cast of Super Ninja Steel, where Gold Ranger Jordi Webber explained one element of Power Rangers that sets them apart from other superheroes.

“I think it’s really really cool that from the beginning it’s been a really ethnically diverse cast, and they’ve kept it frequent, they’ve kept it continuous over all the years of Power Rangers and it’s quite cool to see all the races come together and support something that they can all be a part of, so probably, I think that’s one thing that we dominate in terms of the superhero kind of world, and it’s just really cool that we can involve everyone, and I think that’s what a lot of fans love as well,” Webber said.

You can check out the full interview here, and the official description for Power Rangers Ninja Steel can be found below.

“Deep in space, Galvanax is the reigning champion of the most popular intergalactic game show in the universe, “Galaxy Warriors,” in which monsters battle to prove who is the mightiest warrior.

Galvanax is determined to become invincible by controlling the mythical Ninja Nexus Prism,

which contains six supernatural Ninja Power Stars. The only thing standing in his way is a new team of heroic teenage Power Rangers who possess it. The evil Galvanax sends his warrior contestants down to Earth to steal the Ninja Power Stars, where each epic battle against the Power Rangers is broadcast throughout the universe. Together, the Power Rangers must master their arsenal of Ninja Power Stars, Zords, and Megazords — each made of legendary Ninja Steel — in order to stop this evil threat and save Earth from destruction.”

Power Rangers Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ranger), Chrysti Anne (Sarah Thompson/Pink Ranger), Nico Greetham (Calvin Maxwell/Yellow Ranger), Zoe Robins (Hayley Foster/White Ranger), Peter Sudarso (Preston Tien/Blue Ranger), Jordi Webber (Levi Weston/Gold Ranger), Caleb Bendit (Monty), Chris Sean Reid (Victor), and Kelson Henderson (Mick Kanic).