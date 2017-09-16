Power Rangers Ninja Steel Finale Spoilers Leaked

Power Rangers Ninja Steel recently returned to the airwaves in the states, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find out all about the anticipated finale.

Thanks to Power Rangers airing much earlier overseas, there’s already details about the season finale of Ninja Steel, and it looks like the episode is going to be rather epic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers incoming for Power Rangers Ninja Steel, so if you want to avoid knowing the outcome you’ve been warned.

Frech TV website Gulli revealed the details on the anticipated episode (via Power Rangers NOW), which show the Rangers in some pretty dire straights.

“In the finale, Galvanax will use a powerful magnet designed by Victor and Monty to steal the Ninja Power Stars and give him final control over the entire universe. But as Galvanax’s evil plan inches towards success, Brody opts to destroy his own Ninja Power Star rather than let it fall into the hands of evil,” Gulli revealed.

That sacrifice will pave the way for some unexpected reinforcements, one of which some fans probably saw coming. The strange twist the spoilers refer to isn’t known yet, but it results in multiple Red Rangers.

“In a strange twist of events that are likely to make more sense when the episode airs, the Ninja Nexus Prism arrives on the scene and three Red Rangers emerge from within – Brody, his father Dane, and his mentor Mick. The three Red Rangers are able to defeat Galvanax, with a little help from Madame Odius who betrays her evil master, and the world is saved…for now,” Gulli revealed.

Brody’s lineage and family ties have been big parts of the storyline in Power Rangers Ninja Steel thus far. Earlier in the season, it was revealed that Brody’s brother Aiden was actually an android, with Brody’s real brother being the Gold Ranger Levi. Levi’s memories were hidden from him, but their family song managed to finally break through.

It was expected that Brody’s father would make an appearance at some point, but having three Red Rangers is still a pleasant surprise.

Fans of Shuriken Sentai Ninninger will know how this all plays out, but not mentioned here is what happens specifically to Galvanax, as Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is expected to have a new villain.

