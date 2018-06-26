‘Power Rangers Ninja Steel’ Complete Season DVD Set Announced

Power Rangers Ninja Steel is finally hitting DVD, and we’ve got all the exclusive details!

The 2017 Power Rangers season Ninja Steel is coming to DVD and digital courtesy of Lionsgate, and the physical version will feature a 3-DVD set. That set will feature all-new box art from illustrator and comic artist George Caltsoudas (Batman The Animated Series, Star Trek: Boldly Go) and will also include a printed excerpt from BOOM! Studios’ 25th Anniversary Artist Tribute Book.

The set will be available on both DVD and Digital on August 14 and will retail for $19.98. You can check out the slick new cover in the image below, and the full description for the show can be found below as well.

“Deep in space, Galvanax is the reigning champion of the most popular intergalactic game show in the universe, “Galaxy Warriors,” in which monsters battle to prove who is the mightiest warrior.

Galvanax is determined to become invincible by controlling the mythical Ninja Nexus Prism,

which contains six supernatural Ninja Power Stars. The only thing standing in his way is a new team of heroic teenage Power Rangers who possess it. The evil Galvanax sends his warrior contestants down to Earth to steal the Ninja Power Stars, where each epic battle against the Power Rangers is broadcast throughout the universe. Together, the Power Rangers must master their arsenal of Ninja Power Stars, Zords, and Megazords — each made of legendary Ninja Steel — in order to stop this evil threat and save Earth from destruction.”

Power Rangers Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Red Ranger), Chrysti Anne (Sarah Thompson/Pink Ranger), Nico Greetham (Calvin Maxwell/Yellow Ranger), Zoe Robins (Hayley Foster/White Ranger), Peter Sudarso (Preston Tien/Blue Ranger), Jordi Webber (Levi Weston/Gold Ranger), Caleb Bendit (Monty), Chris Sean Reid (Victor), and Kelson Henderson (Mick Kanic).

In celebration of the announcement, we have a few favorite Power Rangers Ninja Steel moments of our own, which you can check out right here.

The cast reprised their roles in the current season of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and when we sat down with the cast they revealed some of their favorite aspects of being a Ranger, including Blue Ranger Peter Sudarso.

“Since Power Rangers, I think the coolest thing for me is realizing how much passion the kids have for us,” Sudarso said. “I’ve had two opportunities to go and visit kids who are sick for the Make-A-Wish and it’s so endearing and also mind-blowing to me that these guys would wanna see us for their one Make-A-Wish thing, and making that kind of impact is pretty mind-blowing and it’s pretty awesome.”

Power Rangers Ninja Steel hits DVD and Digital on August 14.