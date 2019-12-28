Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Writer Teases Fan Favorite Characters

BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 got off to a fantastic start, bringing two fandoms together in the best way. As we approach issue #2, the question becomes which other supporting characters will we see show up, especially from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles side. We had a chance to chat with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles writer Ryan Parrott all about the series, and since he’s a big-time TMNT fan, we had to ask if he could tease a few fan favorites showing up later in the series. We presented three choices for him to choose from, including Mondo Gecko, Metalhead, and Ace Duck, and there’s good news for at least one of them.

“I’m not going to say that one of them is not already in there,” Parrott said. “There’s my perfect answer.” You have to respect the response, which indicates one of them will at least make an appearance but doesn’t 100% commit. For me, here is hoping it’s Ace Duck, for no other reason than…you know, ACE DUCK!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Parrott has a full list of characters he’d like to fit in at some point, including a few other notable names.

“I would’ve dropped in Needlenose and I would’ve dropped in the Rat King, and I would’ve dropped in all of those guys. I mean, like I said, man, I could’ve done 25 issues of just crossing over. That’s what I think would be half the fun is, having the Rangers go up against these people. Obviously I’m a fan of the Turtles, but it’s not just about having more Turtles characters in there, but I think half the fun is just having the Ranger face them. It’s just an excuse to have these two groups come together and sort of be with one another, so them fighting or working alongside with Usagi Yojimbo. Imagine Jason facing off against Yojimbo in a sword fight. That would be amazing. That’s what I want. Yeah. Yes.”

Now that we’ve heard that idea, that really needs to happen, because who doesn’t want to see the Red Ranger face off against Usagi Yojimbo? You are correct, everyone wants to see that.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 is written by Ryan Parrot and is drawn by Simone Di Meo, and you can find the official description below.

“Tommy faces a shocking betrayal within the Foot Clan that puts him in the crosshairs of their leader – Shredder! But can the Rangers and Turtles put their differences aside before Shredder unleashes his ultimate weapon? No Rangers or Turtles fan can miss this shocking last page!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 is in stores on January 8th, and you can find even more from our interview with Ryan right here! You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers and TMNT!