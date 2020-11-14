Power Rangers: The Omega Rangers Just Got a Shocking New Teammate

Power Rangers kicked off its bold new era with Power Rangers #1, and by issue’s end, there were some big changes to the status quo for both the Omega Rangers and Zordon. It definitely made an impression, but there will be some major ripple effects and ramifications to what happens in this issue moving forward, so if you haven’t read it yet big spoilers are incoming. If you have read it, then you know that the relationship between the Omega Rangers and Zordon might never be the same, though the most surprising thing is that while Drakkon is at the heart of it, he didn’t actually cause the rift.

It all starts because of the Empyreals, who are a species capable of destroying worlds. The Omega Rangers watched this first hand as the Empyreal they faced massacred an entire planet, killing 12 million in the process. The Omega Rangers are now looking for any leads as to who they are and their whereabouts, so they come to Zordon to see if he can help.

That’s when they learn that Drakkon is being held at the Command Center, and after questioning him they learn that the Empyrals are who Drakkon was running from when he crashed back on Earth. The Omega Rangers try and get more from him to no avail, so they ask Zordon if they can take him with them since he seems to know things that can help them in their search.

Zordon says he can’t do that, though he will help in every other way he can. He won’t let what Drakkon did to the grid previously happen again, and so he’s taken every measure to make sure Drakkon is kept in containment, as he is Zordon’s responsibility.

The Omega Rangers are frustrated, especially since so many lives are at stake, so they decide to break Drakkon out. Xi gets them inside and they get to Drakkon without much issue, but Alpha 5 is alerted and confronts the Rangers, asking them to stand down and have Drakkon returned to containment. There’s a standoff but Drakkon then knocks Drakkon out unexpectedly. The Omega Rangers check on him but Drakkon tells them reinforcements are on the way, so they have to make a choice of helping Alpha or escaping and saving the universe.

Zordon is then alerted to a teleport and sees Alpha down. Jason lets him know his neural net is just scrambled and there’s no permanent damage. He also tells Zordon they will return Drakkon once the threat is dealt with, but Zordon is enraged. He tells Jason this is a betrayal of everything they stand for, and if he takes Drakkon he will unleash everything at his disposal to stop him. Jason tells Zordon his way is not the only way, and that he’s sorry, as it didn’t have to be like this.

The last page then sees Xi and the Omega Ranger team with Drakkon in tow, and while he’s not a full Omega Ranger yet, he did get a spiffy new costume and does seem to be a part of the team.

Power Rangers #1 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Francesco Mortarino with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire. You can find the official description below.

“Two New Series, Two New Teams — The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE — And Only Lord Drakkon, Their Greatest Enemy, Can Save Them! Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Go Go Power Rangers) reveal a new cosmic threat that only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers — Jason, Trini and Zack — can hope to defeat! But their secret weapon is… the villainous Lord Drakkon?! Zordon forbids the Omega Rangers from contacting Drakkon, so if they want to save the universe then they’ll have to go rogue — and go up against their Mighty Morphin allies. The next big Power Rangers epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike.”

Power Rangers #1 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!