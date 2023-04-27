Power Rangers Star David Yost Details Billy Scene That Didn’t Make Once & Always (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a special reunion event with Netflix, and star David Yost exclusively opened up with ComicBook.com about a particular Billy Cranston scene that didn’t make the cut for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always! One of the biggest aspects that immediately drew new and old fans to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always was not just the fact that actors from the classic series were returning for the first time in decades, but that David Yost in particular was returning to reprise his role of Billy. But Billy’s gone through quite a lot since we’ve last seen him.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always saw Billy taking a major starring role as the center of the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary special’s story, but unfortunately it appears that not everything Yost shot for the new special actually made the final cut. As Yost detailed to ComicBook.com, there was an extended version of his sequence battling against the Putties inside Robo Rita’s newly rebuilt Bandora Palace that didn’t make it to the final version.

MMPR: Once & Always Deleted Billy Scene Revealed

As Yost explained to ComicBook.com about the missing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always scene when asked about filming extra material that didn’t make it in, “[A] lot of Billy’s stuff got cut, so I don’t really know what to say about it, or shortened, I should say,” Yost began. “A lot of stuff got shortened down, but I think all the crucial elements are there. When we’re in the Moon Palace and Billy pulls out the Blade Blaster and he starts shooting…we really shot this whole sequence of Billy running through the Moon Palace trying to shoot a Putty with the Blade Blaster, but you only see it for a second.”

As for how Yost felt about the shortened Billy sequence, the Power Rangers star revealed an initial disappointment but was overall satisfied with what’s there, “I was like, ‘Oh, wow, man, I shot all this stuff and it just doesn’t show up there.’ I was a little disappointed in that, but overall, it’s still there, so I can’t complain.” In fact, Yost revealed to ComicBook.com that he’d be interested in returning for future projects like this as well, “I’m always open to the possibility, for sure.”

