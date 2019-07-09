Power Rangers Teams Up With Make-A-Wish To Debut New Orange Ranger

The Power Rangers franchise recently introduced a brand new ranger to the franchise, and now BOOM! Studios and Hasbro are celebrating the addition with a brand new exclusive cover available at San Diego Comic-Con. The newest Ranger is none other than Tyler, an 8-year-old whose wish was to make the world a safer place for everyone. Make-A-Wish and Hasbro made that happen by making Tyler the first-ever Orange Ranger and having the cast of Beast Morphers officially induct him into the team. Now fans can pick up this exclusive variant cover to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 and help a great cause at the same time.

The cover is by artist Goni Montes and features Tyler front and center in his slick Orange Ranger gear as you can see in the image below. 20% of the sale price from every copy goes directly to Make-A-Wish to help grant more wishes to kids around the world struggling with critical illnesses, and you can pick it up at BOOM! Studios’ booth #2229.

Tyler became an official Ranger at the Make-A-Wish Gala that was held last month in a sweet ceremony that had Tyler saving the day. The Beast Morphers cast filmed a special video for him welcoming him to the Power Rangers family and announcing his new role as the Orange Ranger.

You can see him decked out in his Orange Gear gear below.

Tyler also faced down some villains who were trying to steal some of the awards at the Gala and was given an officially licensed Orange Ranger suit and mask by Hasbro and Party City. After he took down the thieves it was reported at the event that he had turned them in and returned the awards, and he got a huge cheer from the crowd.

To top it all off he got another video message from his favorite actor and Power Rangers, the original Green Ranger Jason David Frank, who told Tyler he knew he could save the day and welcomed his new teammate with the iconic it’s Morphin Time.

For more about Make-A-Wish, you can head here, and make sure to pick up a copy of the variant cover at Comic-Con, which takes place from July 17th to the 21st!

