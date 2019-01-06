‘Go Go Power Rangers’ Preview Reveals Original Green Ranger

Go Go Power Rangers has worked its way towards introducing the Dragon Coin, which finally revealed itself last issue and teased a longer legacy. Now we know who originally wielded the Coin.

Before Rita Repulsa gave the Dragon Coin to Tommy Oliver it appears she sent one of her servants to retrieve it, but they ended up betraying her along the way. The new preview of Go Go Power Rangers #16 shows Rita 10,000 years ago (with a different costume by the way) confronting Loriyan, who now wields the Power Coin (via SuperHeroHype).

Thing is, Loriyan doesn’t wield the power long. Loriyan is hit with a huge surge of energy and is heavily wounded. Rita explains that not just any person can wield a Power Coin, and only someone very special can wield one of the most powerful weapons in the universe. She also says “you were doomed the moment you morphed.”

Loriyan changes course, and asks Rita not to kill her. Rita agrees, and tells her she can be with the item she coveted forever. As we know from the last issue, that was at Rita’s temple, where Loriyan’s bones can be found holding the Coin.

We also see Zordon and Alpha reach Trini and Jason over in the other world, and it seems they can get the other Rangers over there with them, but right now the duo doesn’t really have a plan to take down Rita and those who defend her. We think despite the lack of plan they’ll manage to figure it out.

You can check out the preview above and on the following slides. Go Go Power Rangers #16 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Eleonora Carlini, and you can check out the official description for the issue below.

“The Rangers have swapped costumes and powers…and nothing’s working right! Can Trini step up to lead the team and stop Rita from acquiring the ultimate weapon?”

