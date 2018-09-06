Power Rangers Panel Revealed For New York Comic-Con

Power Rangers fans will have plenty to look forward to at New York Comic-Con this year, as BOOM! Studios has released all the details on its Beyond The Grid panel.

BOOM! will have several panels during New York Comic-Con, but there will be one Power Rangers-focused one titled Beyond The Grid on Sunday, October 7th. The panel will be located in Room 1A24 from 12:15 to 1:15 pm, and will feature not only the new team of Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo but also Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo. Also on hand will be BOOM! Studios Senior Editor Dafna Pleban and Hasbro Entertainment & Licensing Publishing Manager Megan Ruggiero.

Power Rangers #31 will already be out by then, so hopefully, we’ll get a sneak peek at what the next few issues hold. The BOOM! Panel at Power Morphicon was also packed with news, so fans will not want to miss out!

Fans can also see more of Bennett in the Entertainment Is LGBTQ panel, which will take place on Thursday in room 1A21, and will feature Phil Jimenez, Andy Mientus, Lilah Sturges, and Megan Townsend.

You can check out the full description and the other BOOM! Studios panels below.

Sunday, October 7th

POWER RANGERS: BEYOND THE GRID

(12:15-1:15 PM, Room 1A24)

A new all-star team of Power Rangers has come together to face a new threat from BEYOND THE GRID! Join Marguerite Bennett (Writer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Kyle Higgins (Writer, Saban’s Power Rangers: Soul of The Dragon), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Artist, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Simone Di Meo (Artist, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Dafna Pleban (Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios) and Megan Ruggiero (Publishing Manager, Hasbro Entertainment & Licensing) to discuss the future of the Power Rangers in comics…and reveal some surprises for every fan in attendance! Moderated by Laura Prudom (Executive TV Editor, IGN).

Thursday:

ENTERTAINMENT IS LGBTQ

(12:30-1:30 PM, Room 1A21)

BOOM! Studios and GLAAD present an in-depth roundtable discussion about LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path forward to a brighter, more inclusive future, with special guests from all corners of the entertainment world including Marguerite Bennett (Writer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Phil Jimenez (Artist, Wonder Woman), Andy Mientus (CW’s The Flash; The Backstagers and The Ghost Light), Lilah Sturges (Writer, Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD) and more. Moderated by Steve Foxe (Paste Magazine).

Friday:

BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS

(1:30-2:30 PM, Room 1A24)

Discover your new comic book obsession at Comic-Con – and we guarantee you’re going to find it at this panel! Join visionary author R.L. Stine (Goosebumps), Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), Greg Pak (Firefly), Delilah S. Dawson (Sparrowhawk), Matt Gagnon (Editor-in-Chief, BOOM! Studios) and a surprise guest for a jam-packed, interactive panel featuring the most acclaimed creators in comics as they discuss the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, Archaia, BOOM! Box and KaBOOM! with surprises for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).

Saturday:

BOOM! BOX FALL MIXTAPE

(5:15-6:15 PM, Room 1A02)

There’s only one place to discover your favorite comics like Lumberjanes, Giant Days, Fence, The Backstagers and more – it’s the BOOM! Box imprint of BOOM! Studios. Join Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), James Tynion IV (The Backstagers), Andy Mientus (CW’s The Flash; The Backstagers and The Ghost Light), Jackie Ball (Welcome to Wanderland, Goldie Vance), Christine Larsen (By Night) and more of the exciting creators that bring you the most acclaimed progressive YA comics in the industry for a discussion about what’s next for the imprint that launched a movement in the world of graphic fiction! Moderated by Brigid Alverson (Publishers Weekly, ICv2, Good Comics for Kids).

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #31 hits comic stores on September 26th.