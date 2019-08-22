Power Rangers BOOM! Studios Panel Announced for New York Comic-Con

Power Rangers fans have a lot to look forward to at New York Comic-Con, and thankfully that includes some cool reveals coming from BOOM! Studios. BOOM! will be holding their Power Rangers: Necessary Evil panel on Saturday, October 5th, which will feature the talented panel of writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace, artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, and Senior Editor Dafna Pleban. It will also feature Mighty Morphin Power Rangers stars Karan Ashley and Steve Cardenas, and will be moderated by ComicBook.com’s own James Viscardi. The panel will feature a number of cool reveals for fans of Necessary Evil and those who attend will also be included in a special giveaway, so you will not want to miss out.

That’s not the only BOOM! Studios panel at New York Comic-Con though, and you can check out the full schedule and descriptions for their panel lineup below.

Thursday, October 3rd

ENTERTAINMENT IS LGBTQ

(3:00-4:00 PM, Room 1A21)

BOOM! Studios and GLAAD present an in-depth roundtable discussion about LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path forward to a brighter, more inclusive future, with special guests from all corners of the entertainment world including Gaby Dunn (Bad With Money, Bury The Lede), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted in LA), Royal Dunlap (b.b. free), James Tynion IV (Detective Comics, The Woods), Vita Ayala (Livewire), Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD) and more.

Friday, October 4th

BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS

(4:15-5:15 PM, Room 1A24)

It’s time to discover your new comic book obsession at NYCC – and we guarantee you’re going to find it at this panel! Join some of the most acclaimed and exciting creators in comics for a jam-packed, interactive panel featuring Lev Grossman (The Magicians), Bryan Edward Hill (Joss Whedon’s Angel), Gaby Dunn (Bury The Lede), Simon Spurrier (Coda), James Tynion IV (Something is Killing The Children), Royal Dunlap (b.b. free), and Matt Gagnon (Editor in Chief, BOOM! Studios) with surprises for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).

Saturday, October 5th

POWER RANGERS: NECESSARY EVIL

(11:00 AM -12:00 PM, Room 1A24)

The next big Power Rangers comic book event is here – NECESSARY EVIL! Join writers Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Dafna Pleban (Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios) and more to discuss the future of the Power Rangers in comics…and a special giveaway for every fan in attendance! Moderated by James Viscardi (SVP, ComicBook.com)

