Power Rangers Fan Creates Phantom Ranger And Zeo Gold In Soulcalibur VI

Fans are having a ball with Soulcalibur VI’s custom character creation, and you can add two more Power Rangers favorites to the growing roster.

One Power Rangers fan set out to create the Phantom Ranger and the Gold Zeo Ranger, and we’ve gotta commend the finished products. The Phantom Ranger features his trademark visor and chest armor and even comes with a blaster for good measure. The character seems to be based on Raphael, so he’s also got a sword, but who doesn’t like some options when in battle?

Next up is Zeo Gold, who is sporting a slick looking weapon as well as an appropriate gold, black, and white color scheme. This one gets extra points for the distinctive helmet design (which they describe as a real pain to create), the Shield-esque armor on the chest and shoulders, and finding a belt that looks like it could also hold a morpher. While there’s no way to directly recreate the Golden Power Staff (at least not yet anyway), that weapon is fantastic on its own.

ComicBook.com’s Robert Workman had high praise for Namco Bandai’s Soulcalibur VI, saying “Soulcalibur VI feels like the rebirth the series needed, one that focuses on the grandeur weapons-based gameplay that made it work so well in previousseries, while polishing it up so that it looks better than any game before it. Oh, and balancing out the roster with old and new combatants so that it’s literally about perfect. Of course, new additions are coming, but this is a most excellent way to come swinging out of the gate.”

Hopefully, fans keep the Power Rangers content coming, as it’s as close to a full-on console fighting game starring the characters that we might get for a while. Fans on mobile have Power Rangers Legacy Wars, but fans have also long wanted a console fighting game like Soulcalibur, Street Fighter, Tekken, and the like with characters from the Power Rangers universe. Hopefully, that ends up eventually happening, because we would love to play that.

Soulcalibur VI is available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC now.

