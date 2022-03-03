The Power Rangers Pick Up The Pieces in New Mighty Morphin Preview (Exclusive)

The Eltarian War has come to a close, but there won’t be much time for the Power Rangers to celebrate the victory, as the war has left its mark on not only Angel Grove but those who protect it. The Rangers, Grace Sterling, and the new Green Ranger must attempt to work together and put aside their past differences to rebuild, and leading this new chapter of their story will be writer Mat Groom (Ultraman), artist Moises Hidalgo (Dark Blood), colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. We’ve got your exclusive first look at that exciting next chapter which kicks off in Mighty Morphin #17, and you can check it out starting on the next slide!

Mighty Morphin #17 features main cover art by InHyuk Lee (Seven Secrets) and variant cover art by Eleonora Carlini (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and Helena Masellis (House of Slaughter).

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new covers and the full preview starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

“From a brand new creative team comes the aftermath of the ELTARIAN WAR! The Mighty Morphin team must band together with New Green Ranger Matt and former Ranger Grace Sterling to rebuild their Command Center. But will old tensions arise to create new challenges for the teams? Or can they learn to finally put aside their differences?”

Mighty Morphin #17 hits comic stores and digital platforms on March 9th.

What do you think of the next chapter of Mighty Morphin? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Main Cover By InHyuk Lee

Variant Cover By Helena Masellis

Variant Cover By Eleonora Carlini

Variant Cover By Goni Montes

Hard To Tell We Won

Some Good News

Need a Command Center

The Heist

Home Life