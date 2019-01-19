Power Rangers: Slick New Pin Set Features Gold Ranger, Ranger Slayer, and White Ranger With Iconic Weapons

Lineage Studios are the makers of those slick Power Rangers Morpher and Power Coin pins, and now they’re introducing a new series of pins featuring fan-favorite Rangers like Gold Zeo, Ranger Slayer, and the White Ranger.

This time around Lineage is going with Rangers themselves for the pins, going from a neck up portrait. Thing is there is also a chain that links to the Ranger’s trademark weapon, so for the Ranger Slayer, you get the Power Bow, while the Gold Zeo Ranger comes with his Golden Power Staff. The White Ranger, of course, comes with Saba. All of the pins are based on designs by Michael Pasquale.

As Lineage explained on Instagram, you can also detach the chain and just have them as two separate pins.

“Hey Rangers fans! To everyone who participated in our giveaway in December with @jdfffn, thank you so much for sharing your thoughts on what Power Ranger pins you’d like to see next. We received thousands of suggestions, and due to popular demand, we’ll be releasing a line of intricately detailed 2″ hard-enamel pins featuring three quarter portraits of your favorite Rangers. Each portrait comes with an additional pin featuring the Ranger’s weapon of choice. Pins can be removed from the chain link and worn separately if preferred. We will only be making 1000 of each pin, pre-order yours before they’re gone!”

You check out the pins above and below, which are limited to 1000 pieces. Each one retails for $20.00, and you can pre-order them right here.

“Gold Zeo Ranger & Golden Power Staff Pin with Chain. Now Available For Pre-Order! Reposting with product links for those of you who asked where to buy! Click above! ⚡️

▪️Includes (2) high polished and intricately detailed hard enamel pins.

▪️Character size: 2″ in height. ▪️Weapon size: 1.5″ in height.

▪️Rubberized Pin Back

▪️Limited Edition of 1000

▪️Officially Licensed Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers merchandise 👌🏻”

Loving the look of this series, and they managed to get two of my favorite Rangers in the first wave, so here’s hoping we get more in the future.

Which Ranger pin is your favorite, and who do you want to see next in the line? Let us know in the comments!