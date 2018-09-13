Power Rangers: Pink Ranger Arrested for Disrupting Football Game

The football players in Mount Olive New Jersey got a surprise recently when a Pink Ranger stormed the field.

A 17-year old boy decided to run on the field last Friday night around 9 p.m. as players were on the field. His run-in was more memorable due to the fact that he was dressed as the Pink Power Rangers when he did it. While they weren’t actually playing a game at the time, we’re pretty sure the players on the field won’t be forgetting that night anytime soon (via Patch.com).

Police were notified of the incident, saying he caused “a disturbance.” His name hasn’t been released, but the report says police found him in the JCC parking lot, where he was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was then released to his parents and has an upcoming meeting with a juvenile detective.

The original Pink Ranger was played by Amy Jo Johnson, who played the role of Kimberly Ann Hart in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She had a number of memorable moments doing the show as well, and in a recent interview with CBC Radio and q host Tom Power she revealed one harrowing sequence involved some fire.

“Me and David Yost almost caught on fire one time when we were switching places (laughs). It was like this machine and all of the sudden it started smoking” Johnson said. “I could see smoke out of the corner of my eyes, I was like ‘what is happening,’ and then we realized that the machine was on fire. Just silly things like that, that on a union set would never happen.”

The episode in question is called “Switching Places.” In the episode, Billy is still working the kinks out of his new machine, but Kimberly volunteers to test it out anyway. The machine is supposed to allow the two people to read other’s minds, but instead, the two end up switching minds completely and spend the episode trapped in the other’s body.

Thankfully no one suffered any injuries, but you’ll still probably watch that episode a little differently now.

The current season of the franchise is Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and you can check out the official description below.

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon.