Power Rangers: Wave 1 Guests Announced For Power Morphicon

The guest list for Power Morphicon just got much bigger, and some of your favorite Rangers will be in attendance.

Power Morphicon 6 hadn’t really announced many of the guests up to this point, but the first wave of announcements includes 22 members of the Power Rangers franchise. So far there will be members of Mighty Morphin, Turbo, In Space, Lost Galaxy, Time Force, Wild Force, Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, S.P.D., Dino Charge, and RPM, as well as some special guests from Power/Rangers and VR Troopers (via Power Rangers NOW). You can find the newly announced guests below.

Carla Perez – Rita Repulsa: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Romy J. Sharf – Alpha 5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Sabrina Lu – Scorpina: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Carol Hoyt – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo

Derek Stephen Prince – Elgar: Power Rangers Turbo

Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson: Power Rangers In Space

Christopher Khayman Lee – Andros: Power Rangers In Space

Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond: Power Rangers In Space

Patrick David – Psycho Red Ranger: Power Rangers In Space

Cerina Vincent – Maya: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Melody Perkins – Karone: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Jason Faunt – Wes Collins: Power Rangers Time Force

Dan Southworth – Eric Myers: Power Rangers Time Force

Kate Sheldon – Nadira: Power Rangers Time Force

Ann Marie Crouch – Princess Shayla: Power Rangers Wild Force

Jorge Vargas – Blake Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Jeff Parazzo – Trent Hernandez: Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Alycia Purrott – Syd Drew: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Mike Ginn – Gem: Power Rangers RPM

Brennan Mejia – Tyler Navarro: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Adi Shankar: Power/Rangers Fanfilm

Mike Hollander: VR Troopers

Jason David Frank will also be appearing at the show, as well as the cast of Power Rangers Ninja Steel (and Super Ninja Steel). Fans can also pick up an exclusive figure of BOOM! Studios’ Lord Drakkon at the show as well as take part in several special events, and you can find out about those and more here.

The biannual event takes place from August 17th to August 19th, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage!