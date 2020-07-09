Power Rangers: Hasbro Reveals Lightning Collection Psycho Rangers 5-Pack (Exclusive)

The day is finally here Power Rangers fans, as we can exclusively reveal your first official look at the Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Psycho Rangers 5-Pack. The set will include Psycho Yellow, Psycho Pink, Psycho Red, Psycho Blue, and Psycho Black all in one set, and each figure comes with a variety of weapons, swappable hands, and effects to deck out your display with. Each Psycho Ranger will also come with their signature weapons, and you can get an up-close look at them all starting on the next slide. You can pre-order the set right here on Amazon for $99.99, and they are set to ship out on August 1st.

You can hit the next slide to see all of the figures in the 5-Pack, and the official description for the set can be found below.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION IN SPACE PSYCHO RANGERS 5-PACK

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $99.99/Available: 7/9/2020)

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the BEAST MORPHERS back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION IN SPACE PSYCHO RANGERS 5-PACK have premium painted details and design inspired by the POWER RANGERS IN SPACE series and comes with multiple character-inspired accessories, including the iconic weaponry of the PSYCHO RANGERS. Created as evil imitations, the PSYCHO RANGERS are five cyborgs whose goal is destroying the Power Rangers. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more collectibles in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on AMAZON.com.

You can also check out the recently revealed Power Rangers Lightning Collection Red Ranger Helmet Replica right here, the second release in the line (following the White Ranger).

Hit the next slide to check out the new Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Psycho Rangers 5-Pack up close, and let us know what you think in the comments or by talking all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

