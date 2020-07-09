Power Rangers Lightning Collection Red Ranger Helmet Replica Is up for Pre-Order

Hasbro has been all about the Power Rangers today with the release of the Lightning Collection Psycho Rangers 5-pack and this Lightning Collection Premium Red Ranger helmet prop replica. Power Rangers helmet replicas have been popular, so you'll want to get your pre-order in sooner rather than later. Here's what you need to know...

The full-size wearable helmet (one size fits most) is based on the one worn by original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Red Ranger Jason Lee Scott (as played by Austin St. John). Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99 with free shipping slated for October. The helmet follows Hasbro's Power Rangers Lightning Collection White Ranger helmet which was released last year. That version was inspired by Tommy Oliver's helmet (Jason David Frank) from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. It's currently on backorder here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99.

On a related note, Austin St. John recently returned as the Red Ranger in season 2 of the Power Rangers Beast Morphers series. You can check out a preview here.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels, and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

"In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!"

