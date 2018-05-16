Power Rangers: The Psycho Rangers Make Their Shattered Grid Debut

Things for the Rangers are going to get worse before they get better, and the final page of this week’s issue reveals several big problems the Rangers will now have to deal with.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The RPM Rangers are doing their best to defend Corinth from Lord Drakkon’s army, and they’re actually doing pretty well. You can always use some reinforcements though, and luckily that’s where Jason and Lauren come in. There isn’t much time to celebrate, however, as the final page shows another wave of Drakkon’s forces coming towards the city, and it includes some powerful Ranger villains.

Alongside Drakkon is Koragg, the Psycho Rangers, and the SPD A-Squad, all headed straight for the RPM Rangers. Even the presence of two extra Red Rangers might not be enough to hold the line against this all-star villain team.

Koragg is one of the main villains in Power Rangers Mystic Force and is a highly skilled warrior. Unlike some of his brethren though, Koragg is also an honorable fighter and is, in fact, the warrior Leanbow corrupted by The Master’s magic. Whether that’s the case here remains to be seen, but the Rangers better hope they can sway him to their side.

That definitely won’t happen with the Psycho Rangers, evil Rangers created by Astronema based on the In Space Rangers. They happen to be some of the deadliest Ranger foes around, with Psycho Green taking out almost an entire team of Rangers by himself (the Rangers of 1969). Psycho Pink and Blue are present here, and it is unknown where the other Psycho Rangers happen to be.

Last but not least is the S.P.D. A-Squad, the original lead team of the S.P.D. This group was thought to have vanished in the original series, only to show up later on the side of evil, fighting for Emperor Gruumm. A-Squad Red, Yellow, and Green are all accounted for, and there’s no telling what kind of damage they can do.

Drakkon’s army just got even deadlier, and the whole gang isn’t even here yet.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo, with colors by Jeremy Lawson and letters by Jim Campbell. Covers are provided by Jamal Campbell, Jordan Gibson, and Carlos Villa. The official description can be found below.

“As Lord Drakkon’s power and influence grows, the Power Rangers work with new allies from across time and dimensions, including Ranger teams such as Time Force, RPM, and Samurai, to craft a plan to fight back…but is it already too late?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27 is in comic stores today.

So, what do you think of that last page Ranger Nation? Let us know in the comments!