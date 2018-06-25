‘Power Rangers in Space’ Legacy Psycho Silver Ranger SDCC Figure is Available to Order

Power Rangers fans and collectors need to jump all over Bandai’s Psycho Silver Ranger figure from Power Rangers in Space. For one thing, the figure is a former Toys “R” Us exclusive that has transitioned to a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive for Entertainment Earth. Secondly, Power Rangers in Space! As fans know, this was the season that saved the show and altered the direction of the Power Rangers franchise forever.

If you won’t be able to attend SDCC in person, the Power Rangers in Space Legacy Psycho Silver Ranger action figure is available to pre-order here for $44.99. Keep in mind that the figure will be sold first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the Entertainment Earth booth #2343. Your order will only be charged and shipped if stock remains after the show. If that happens, expect the figure to ship in August.

There’s a chance this figure will sell out at the show, but pre-orders are your best chance to nab one at the standard price. Then again, stock of former Toys “R” Us exclusives has been pretty healthy, so you definitely have a shot at this one. The official description reads:

“We’re the Psycho Rangers. We’re faster than you. Smarter than you. Stronger than you. But we’re evil!” From the Power Rangers in Space TV series, comes this Power Rangers in Space Legacy Psycho Silver Ranger Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. The evil counterpart of the Silver Ranger from Power Rangers in Space makes his appearance in the Legacy line of highly detailed and articulated action figures from Bandai as this collectible 6 1/2-inch tall figure. With show-accurate styling and premium decoration, there are 21 points of articulation and a muscular, heroic design that’s perfect for play or display! Great for adult collectors and kids alike, the Psycho Silver Ranger comes in premium Legacy packaging. Don’t miss out on this grab this former Toys “R” Us exclusive!

On a related note, several coveted Power Rangers collectibles are currently back up for pre-order with shipping slated for July and August. These have sold out in the past, so grab them while you can. This might be your last opportunity.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet: “It’s Morphin’ Time! Cosplay as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger in a full-scale wearable Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet! The Legacy Green Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is designed for long-lasting comfortable cosplay wear. The 1:1 ratio helmet can also be placed on display as a highly detailed replica to complete the ultimate Power Rangers collection. The helmet is made of PVC and ABS plastic.” You can pre-order one here.

Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Prop Replica: “Straight out of the Power Rangers Zeo TV series, this Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Prop Replica is an actual-size reproduction of the legendary Zeo Gold Ranger’s morpher and weapon! With show-accurate lights and sounds, plus premium die-cast parts, the Legacy Golden Power Staff is perfect for cosplay or display. Made of quality die-cast metal and plastic, it requires 2x “AAA” batteries, included.” You can pre-order one here.

Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica: “The authentic Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer is a full size replica of the legendary morpher from Power Rangers Zeo series. The Zeo Zeonizer was the first wrist-worn morpher and utilized the Zeo sub-crystals in the show. Featuring show accurate lights and sounds along with premium die-cast parts the Zeonizer is perfect for display or cosplay. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica is made of quality plastics, die-cast metal and electronic components. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica requires 3x “LR44″ batteries, which come included.” You can pre-order one here.

