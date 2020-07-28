Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer Writer Reveals Lord Zedd Dragonzord Details and HyperForce Connections

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 featured some absolutely epic moments, and many of them rewarded longtime fans of the franchise. You can’t definitely say that about one particular sequence in the final battle that featured a brand new Megazord making its debut, though in this case, it wasn’t really just a Zord. Thanks to Finster 5’s tinkering we get a new Megazord that is the combination of Lord Zedd and the remains of the Dragonzord, and it’s a pretty sweet design. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Ranger Slayer writer Ryan Parrott all about the big reveals from the issue, and we just had to ask about the new Zord, including its actual name, if Zedd is actually alive, and how HyperForce affected the Zord’s debut.

First, we had to know the name of the newest addition to the Power Rangers mythos, and Parrott kept is simple and stylish. “Oh, in my head I call it the DragonZedd. The DragonZedd, yeah. I’m not very creative, but it’s a play on words, so I can make it work.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next, we had to ask if that is actually Zedd being used or some sort of clone or other solution, and the answer is directly tied to the storylines that came out of HyperForce.

“The way I saw it is that as far as I knew, he died in the Hyperforce, in the battle of Hyperforce,” Parrott said. “And since he was dead, I just thought that was the line that Scorpina talks about where they’re like, I got you the specimen. And so I think Finster literally got his body and then basically took what were the pieces of the destroyed Dragonzord the same way that they constructed the Gravezord, and basically just use those two things to basically sort of turn them into like a giant robot cyborg.”

While he seems to be dead, Parrott does leave the door open just a smidge.

“So, I think he’s dead, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not something, ticking Robocop style in his head right now,” Parrott said. “I think he’s just a body right now and that he’s just sort of being used by Finster now, though who is to say he’s going to stay that way. So we’ll see.”

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire, and you can check out the official description below.

“The Ranger Slayer — AKA Kimberly Hart, the Pink Mighty Morphin Power Ranger from the alternate universe once ruled by Lord Dakkon — returns home and nothing is like she expected. In a world that only knows her as a villain, can Kimberly show her universe that she’s become a hero… and is that even the right thing to do? Confronted by a terrifying new version of an old enemy, and with her home in chaos, Kimberly will make a stunning choice that no Power Rangers fan can miss. This issue is also a perfect jumping on point for new readers — and sets the stage for the next Power Rangers epic!”

Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 is in comic shops now, and you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!