Power Rangers Reboot Will Feature Time Travel

Power Rangers fans knew that Hasbro would eventually move forward with a Power Rangers film after purchasing the brand earlier this year, and it seems the project is finally moving forward with a new writer. According to a report from THR Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F—ing World) is in talks to direct the upcoming feature film, which will be set up at Paramount Pictures, alongside Hasbro’s other big franchises like G.I. Joe and Transformers. One of the big takeaways is that the film is set in the 90s, but it’s not all set in that era, as the initial report says the film will feature time travel.

The report says that the current story has the kids being sent back in time to the 1990s, the decade that the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers took place in. It compares it to Back to the Future, as the story will have the kids attempting to find their way back to their present-day timeline. The script is currently being written by Patrick Burleigh (Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway).

So, this creates a few questions. For starters, we imagine these characters will be based on the original characters from Mighty Morphin, since it is obviously going for that 90s nostalgia. If that’s the case, it would mean Jason, Kimberly, Trini, Billy, and Zack will be featured, with a possible inclusion of Tommy.

Thing is, would they already be Rangers in the present, or do they discover the legacy of the Power Rangers back in the 90s, meeting Zordon, Alpha 5, and Rita for the first time in the past? Both scenarios present plenty of interesting opportunities to explore, but to be honest we didn’t see the time travel element coming into play.

That opens things up quite a bit, as it presents the studio with the opportunity to hit all the nostalgic notes while also creating main characters that can feel modern, resulting in a fun fish out of water (or in this case dated technology) story, similar to Marvel’s hit film Captain Marvel.

We definitely want to know more, but honestly, it’s just nice to see things moving forward, and hopefully, we get more concrete details soon.

