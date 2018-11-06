Power Rangers Meets ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ In New Fan Art

It doesn’t get much bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2 at the moment as far as video games are concerned, and thanks to one Power Rangers artist we see what a Red Ranger version of the game would look like.

Artist Bon Bernardo (batang_90s_art) decided to take the cover to Red Dead Redemption 2 and give it a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers upgrade, with Jason Scott the Red Ranger taking the spotlight. Mighty Morphin Red isn’t playing around either, as he’s got his blade blaster out of the holster and ready for use, so if you’re thinking about crossing him..well, we’d recommend you not.

In addition to the perfect title (Red Ranger Redemption), you can also see the Ranger’s Zords in the background, and it kind of makes us hope that someone manages to give the actual game a similar Power Rangers-themed makeover sooner or later. They managed to do all sorts of things with Grand Theft Auto V, so we’re hoping for some cool things from Red Dead as well. You can check out the art in the post below, and for more of Bon’s work, you can head here.

“Red-emption! 🔴♦️🚩Last one before the real work starts tomorrow!🙂 Available in my shop, link is in my bio.👆🏻#reddeadredemption2 #reddeadredemption #videogames #redranger #powerrangers #mmpr #design”

The original Red Ranger Jason Scott was played by Austin St. John, who for a while wasn’t involved with the franchise much. It wasn’t until he started interacting with fans at conventions that he realized just what sort of impact the show and his role as Jason had.

“At that time we had, I mean we knew the show was popular, but I thought it was popular for the same reason I like Superman ya know what I mean?,” St. John told fans at San Francisco Comic Con. “He’s Superman, Superman is super cool, awesome. I like Batman, he’s a super hero, super cool. What we didn’t know, what I definitely didn’t know until about 3 years ago when I got to come back and see you now, and that’s something we’ve all figured out in the comic con circuit now that you’re adults. Now we get to see you and even despite what you tell us we get to look in your eyes and hear your stories, and that’s really where I began to understand the impact that we had on children all over the world that are now adults.”

As for Red Dead Redemption 2, you can check out our full review of the game here.