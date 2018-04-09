Power Rangers: Red Ranger Bust Up For Pre-Order

The Green Ranger helmet has been a heavily coveted item lately, but now it’s the Red Ranger’s turn in the spotlight.

The Red Ranger is the second in Pop Culture Shock‘s 1:1 Scale Bust line, and is just as gorgeous as you’d expect. Aside from the sheer scale of it, the bust features a stunning recreation of the patented Ranger helmet and a full-on fabric costume and makes it feel like someone took it straight from the show.

The torso stems directly from a Morpher base, complete with Tyrannosaurus Power Coin, making this the centerpiece of any collection it inhabits. The 1:1 Scale Bust is pricey though, coming in at $899.99, but if you’re a Red Ranger fan with some disposable income then this is a no-brainer.

The Red Ranger follows the White Ranger 1:1 Scale Bust previously revealed by Pop Culture Shock. The main difference between the two is the White Ranger version features his full shield (giving him the appearance of wider shoulders) and can be pre-ordered now as well.

You can pre-order the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Red Ranger 1:1 Scale Bust here, and you can find the official description of the Red Ranger 1:1 Scale Bust below.

“The Mighty Morphin’Power Rangers burst onto television screens in 1993 and the show was an immediate cultural phenomenon. Pay tribute to that first noble Red Ranger, Jason Lee Scott, with this life-size bust! The Red Ranger 1:1 scale bust features a faithful recreation of the season 1 Red Ranger helmet and a fabric costume that offers a distinct textural contrast and gives the whole piece an incredible authenticity.”

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Red Ranger 1:1 Scale Bust will hit stores in May of this year. As for the White Ranger, that will hit stores this November, and you can check out the official description of that item below.

“The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers burst onto television screens in 1993 and the show was an immediate cultural phenomenon. Pay tribute to the fan favorite White Ranger with this life-size bust! The White Ranger 1:1 scale bust features a faithful recreation of the season 2 White Ranger helmet and a fabric costume that offers a distinct textural contrast and gives the whole piece an incredible authenticity.”

If you are looking for something a bit more affordable, you can check out the Green Ranger Legacy Helmet, which retails for $104.99, which can be pre-ordered now as well for a July delivery.