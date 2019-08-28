Power Rangers: Steve Cardenas Reveals Red Ranger Icon Pin from Lineage Studios

It’s National Power Rangers Day, which means some of your favorite companies are celebrating with new reveals. Lineage Studios isn’t missing out on the action either, and they are responsible for some of the slickest Power Rangers pins and prints around. Just in time for Power Rangers Day Lineage has revealed a brand new entry in its popular Icon series. That would be none other than Mighty Morphin Red, and who better to do the honors of the big reveal than Rocky Steve Cardenas. Cardenas revealed the new Portrait Icon on social media, and you can check it out in the image below.

The new Icon pin features the iconic Red Ranger helmet along with part of the suit, and is linked by a chain to a pin of Mighty Morphin Red’s trademark weapon the Power Sword. It’s a little small to actually destroy monsters with unless they are tiny monsters that is, but you will still feel like a badass wearing it.

“🚨BREAKING: EXCLUSIVE! 🚨HAPPY POWER RANGERS DAY! 🦖 To commemorate, Lineage Studios @lineagestudiosart has produced this amazing Series 2 Red Ranger Icon Portrait Pin. We’re announcing pre-orders today through www.lineagestudios.com. The pins will be available very soon! #powerrangersday #lineagestudios #redranger #hasbro”

You can check out the new Red Ranger Icon above and below, and you can head to Lineage Studios’ official site to pick one up!

The pin will cost $20.00 like the other Icons in the line, which currently features the White Ranger, Ranger Slayer, and Zeo Gold. The line is designed by Michael Pasquale, and will feature a rubberized pin back and will be limited to a smaller run, as the others are limited to 500 each.

As for future sets, Power Rangers fans will soon have a chance to weigh in on what could be coming down the line, so make sure to watch ComicBook.com here and on social media for your chance!

What do you think about the Red Ranger Icon? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!