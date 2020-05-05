Power Rangers Reminds Everyone They Defeated Murder Hornets In ’94

2020 has already been a year full of unexpected challenges, and another one has already popped up in the form of Asian giant hornets. As their nickname of Murder Hornets implies, they are extremely dangerous, and now they have made their way to the United States. While that’s a concern, the Power Rangers account tried to bring some lightheadedness to the situation and reminded fans that Zordon’s crew managed to defeat them already, tweeting a GIF of their throwdown with the caption “thought we got rid of these murder hornets back in ’94”. You can check out the full post below.

The GIF shows Billy being hit with its web-like spray, but as we know from the episode, the Rangers eventually got the better of the monster. That said, it is worth noting that yes, it isn’t actually a hornet they were facing, but a bee-based monster named Grumble Bee. Still, if the Rangers can take on one mean insect, they can take on any insect, right? Right. Yeah, we’re right.

The hornets in question are noted for their massive size, as a queen can be up to two inches long. Their mandibles are extremely lethal as well, allowing them to take out a large beehive incredibly quickly, though they also have lethal venom and a stinger that can puncture a beekeeping suit, so they aren’t to be messed with.

thought we got rid of these murder hornets back in ’94 pic.twitter.com/Jn7RRxykpU — POWER⚡RANGERS (@PowerRangers) May 4, 2020

The hornets have been seen destroying beehives in Washington already, and if something isn’t done soon to stop their migration, they could become a permanent fixture. Entomologist Chris Looney of the Washington State Department of Agriculture said”This is our window to keep it from establishing. If we can’t do it in the next couple of years, it probably can’t be done.”

Hopefully, their migration can be stopped by traditional means, though we wouldn’t be opposed to some help from the Power Rangers if they are offering.

