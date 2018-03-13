Power Rangers Tabletop Games Coming From Renegade Game Studios

It seems Power Rangers is officially coming to the tabletop courtesy of Renegade Games.

Renegade Game Studios is the developer behind hit games like Lanterns, Kitty Paw, Scott Pilgrim’s Precious Little Card Game, and CLANK!, and now they’ve announced they’re partnering with Saban Brands to create tabletop games based on Power Rangers.

“Inspired by the iconic, 25-year franchise, the upcoming tabletop games will be focused on fan experiences that uphold the Power Rangers’ brand core values of teamwork, inclusivity, and diversity. Featuring the globally recognized Rangers as well as well known villains, locations, and more, these games will reward super fans and also, intrigue players who have recently been introduced to the brand.”

Now, the announcement didn’t reveal much more than that, and it seems the new tabletop games will be based on everything Power Rangers and not specifically Power Rangers HyperForce, which is the interactive tabletop experience currently airing on Hyper RPG’s Twitch network.

That doesn’t mean we won’t eventually get that though, so stay tuned for more details. In the meantime, here are some of our ideas on what could make a great Power Rangers board game.

As for Hyperforce, it starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, Mystic Force, and even King Arthur’s court. Now they are headed to the Shattered Grid, and fans are hoping for the Rangers to hit even more of their favorite eras before the season ends.

Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST