Power Rangers Reveals Epic Charge To 100 Event (Exclusive)

A new era is dawning in the world of Power Rangers comics, and today we have your first exclusive details on a milestone Mighty Morphin Power Rangers event titled Charge To 100. Charge To 100 kicks off this April in Mighty Morphin #18 (Legacy 90) from writer Mat Groom (Ultraman) and artist Moises Hidalgo (Dark Blood) and Power Rangers #18 (Legacy 91) from writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/TMNT) and artist Marco Renna, and the story will continue in both ongoing Power Rangers series until we reach the epic conclusion in a special issue #100 in September. You can check out the two new launch covers for Power Rangers and Mighty Morphin below.

Mighty Morphin #18 will feature a main cover by InHyuk Lee (Amazing Spider-Man) and variant covers by Eleonora Carlini (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Monika Palosz (The Me You Love in the Dark), and Rain Gonzalez (Batgirls). Power Rangers #18 will feature a main cover by Gerald Parel (X Deaths of Wolverine), Palosz, Daniele Di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets), and Goni Montes (Mighty Morphin). You can find the official description for Charge To 100 below.

“CELEBRATE 100 MORPHINOMINAL ISSUES! The epic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book event CHARGE TO 100 will unfold in the upcoming issues of Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers, along with special one-shots, as the Power Rangers and Omega Rangers join forces with some familiar galactic faces to battle a terrifying new cosmic threat that’s rising from the depths to threaten every living thing in existence”

“When I came onto Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with issue #40, I had no idea that I would be lucky enough to helm the series for nearly three years and over fifty issues. Getting a title to 100 is such an insane accomplishment and it’s both an honor and privilege to have helped play a small part. Congratulations to all the amazing creatives who work so hard behind the scenes and the incredible fans who have championed this book all the way to the century mark.” -Ryan Parrott, Writer, Power Rangers

“The Power Rangers franchise has a rich and storied legacy – and thanks to six years of work by a whole host of talented creatives, the same can now be said of the comics. It’s an honor to continue their work as we charge towards this historic milestone – reflecting on how far we’ve come, and setting the stage for a bold new future!”- Mat Groom, Writer, Mighty Morphin

“It’s absolutely incredible to think that we’ll reach 100 issues of our phenomenal Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics this September. When we first launched Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 in 2016, we knew we had something special in the works so it’s truly an honor to celebrate this milestone with all the fans who have supported our stories for the past six years,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “This milestone event will lead up to one of the most explosive issues of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers with even more twists, special appearances, and heartfelt moments than ever before so hold onto your seats as we CHARGE TO 100!”

Mighty Morphin #18 (Legacy 90) and Power Rangers #18 (Legacy 91) will hit comic stores and digital storefronts this April