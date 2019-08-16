Power Rangers Reveals Why The Omega Rangers Were Created

The Necessary Evil era has brought with it several new revelations, but one of the biggest has to be the debut of the Omega Rangers. The Omega Rangers are made up of Jason Scott, Trini Kwan, and Zack Taylor, and the premise riffs off the original three actors leaving the TV show during the second season. Now there’s a reason they left the Mighty Morphin team, and in the comics, they’ve become Omega Rangers, but we didn’t know exactly what they were fighting and why. Thankfully that is revealed in Go Go Power Rangers #22, and we’re here to break it down for you.

Obviously spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #22, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of the last issue, we see one of the Emissaries show up and attempt to talk to Jason, but Jason doesn’t seem to remember him. Jason attempts to subdue him but he is knocked back, as the Emissary says time is of the essence. He tells Jason how they assisted the Rangers in Drakkon’s attempt to take over the Grid, but Jason doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

That’s when the Emissary reveals why their memories are gone. “Yes, well…linear minds are ever so fragile. Your memories were lost when the universe was reconstituted.” The Emissary also reveals that the reconstitution also had other negative effects.

“When the timelines were restored, not everything…coalesced. Morphin energy is seeping through the cracks in the universe. Altering individuals all across the galaxy. There is no telling how much damage it will cause…which is why I require you to lead our forces once again.”

So now we know what the Omega Rangers are intended to stop, but it’s the next sequence that explains why none of the other Rangers can know, and that even includes Zordon. When Jason says they need to talk to Zordon, the Emissary says “I’m afraid that is impossible. By simply approaching you, I’ve already threatened the integrity of the restored timelines. We must depart now…in secrecy.”

Jason tells him he doesn’t want to leave Zordon short-handed, but the Emissary interrupts and says “linear perception is so…tedious. My apologies.” He then touches Jason’s forehead, and on the final page, we see Jason absorbing red energy as a result.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #22 is written by Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace and drawn by Francesco Mortarino with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire. The book also features covers by Ivan Shavrin, Miguel Mercado, Gleb Melnikov, and Johanna The Mad. You can check out the official description below.

“Faced with the terrible consequences of a war they cannot remember, the Power Rangers are left to pick up the pieces of Shattered Grid, but the effect on the Morphing Grid may be more than they can handle. When put to the test, what will they choose—the world, or their team?”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #22 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments and as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!