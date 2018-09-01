Power Rangers: Review And Fan Reactions To ‘Love Stings’ Episode

This week’s episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel follows the much anticipated 25th Anniversary episode, and we’re here to break down how it compares and see what the community thought as well.

First our thoughts. While it is weird that the episode is a Valentine’s Day episode in the middle of Fall, it doesn’t really matter in the scheme of things as long as the episode delivers a fun story. Luckily for us Love Stings did and highlighted some of the Rangers’ best traits.

We’re always up for more Preston, and the character continues to charm in his growing friendship with Sandy, but we also got more time with Hayley, and she absolutely shined, both as a friend to Preston and as a person in general. You’ll notice she didn’t give in to the typical trope of angsty love when Calvin was put under a love spell, and took everything in stride with calm and grace.

The humor in the episode was also on point. Aside from the random poop joke (though we love Cody in general) the jokes and humor hit, including one of Victor and Monty’s better setups. They came in at just the right time to keep things light, and their back and forth made me genuinely chuckle.

The villain was fine, though not the strongest part of the episode, bringing the Galactic Ninjas arc to a close. This was more about seeing the Rangers deal with their entranced comrades, and there were some great moments in that regard, especially when the three entranced Rangers escaped and tried to get to Venoma.

As for Preston and Sandy, they’re adorable, and it was heartwarming to see their little romance play out. We hope this continues to be a thread in future episodes. The episode had some quality action as well, though that wasn’t really the focus, and we’re perfectly okay with that.

All in all a really nice episode of Super Ninja Steel, and now let’s hear what the community has to say!

Always In The Quarry

It’s kind of a running joke that the Quarry gets used a ton in Power Rangers Ninja Steel and Super Ninja Steel, and this episode was no different.

“And yes. The monsters DO always hang out in the quarry. #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel”

Too Many Arrows

It’s been a busy week for Power Rangers with two episodes this week, and while both are different they also contain a big similarity…lots and lots of arrows.

“TOO MANY CONSECUTIVE PLOTS ABOUT ARROWS #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel”

Earth Ninjas

This week’s Power Rangers had a few humorous moments, including one line from Venoma about how “Earth Ninjas are easy.” At least the villain got off a few funny lines before she went down.

“Earth Ninjas are easy. Ok, I chuckled at that. #PowerRangers”

Always Listen To Hayley

@LunarSkye had a few observations from the newest episode, including Power Rangers penchant for repeating lines that were just said. The ultimate lesson though comes down to Hayley, who is always the voice of reason. Yeah, we can’t argue with that.

“The lesson in this episode? Always listen to Hayley. #PowerRangers #NinjaSteel #SuperNinjaSteel”

The Warm Fuzzies

It seems odd to do a Valentine’s Day episode in September, which didn’t go unnoticed by fans, but it did allow for a romance-themed episode that went over immensely well and gave some fans all the fuzzies.

“that whole scene gave me the warm fuzzies i love pr romances so MUCH #powerrangers #superninjasteel”

Cowards!

Love Stings took place on Valentine’s Day, and also happened to involve a Valentine’s Day dance. While most of the episode had to do with Preston asking Sandy to the dance, it also revealed Brody had a date to it, but never actually said his date’s name.

“SHOW ME BRODY’S DATE YOU COWARDS #powerrangers #superninjasteel”

Just One Disappointment

For many, this was one of the highlights of the season, but for @nicosaibas there was one glaring flaw, though it didn’t hurt the score too much.

“well that episode was disappointing because nobody actually f**** the bee but other than that i give it an 11 out of 10 stars for showcasing will’s incredible acting ability #powerrangers #superninjasteel”

Preston And Sandy…Perfection

Love Stings focused on Preston and Sandy, and many fans are loving the combination of the two. It’s kind of hard to not love them together, and we hope the couple continues to be a thing.

“What a Great Episode of #PowerRangers Super Ninja Steel (#PRSNS) It was Valentine’s Day & I TOTALLY Ship “Preston & Sandy” | #SuperNinjaSteel #LoveStings @PowerRangers @Hasbro @Nickelodeon”

Two Shining Stars

Preston finally got a date with Sandy, but he wouldn’t have been able to do it without the advice and encouragement provided by Hayley, who also really shined throughout the whole episode.

“This was a great episode, especially for Preston. Great action, some of the jokes were pretty funny #powerrangers”

“Hayley also shined in this, I like how she helped Preston with his girl trouble.”

A Needed Lesson

While some will get after Preston for not realizing the arrow hit Sandy’s backpack, others are loving what he did, showing the proper way to handle a situation like that. Just another reason that Preston is the best.

“Preston was also shown to be a nice guy when he said no to Sandy when he thought she was under a love spell. That’s a good lesson in consent. #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel”