Power Rangers’ RJ Cyler Joins ‘Black Lightning’ Cast

Black Lightning is getting some reinforcements for season 2 in the form of Power Rangers‘ RJ Cyler.

Cyler, who played Billy Cranston in the Power Rangers reboot, is joining the cast of Black Lightning in a recurring role as Todd Green, described as a “gangly and awkward techy genius.” Green will be a part of Tobias Whale’s (played by Marvin Jones III) organization and joins them after he is passed over for a research grant. He’s understandably upset by this, but Whale offers him a job as part of his organization and changes all that (via Deadline).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cyler is coming off of his feature film project White Boy Rick alongside Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and also recently starred in the Netflix film Sierra Burgess is a Loser alongside Shannon Purser (Stranger Things).

Fans will be happy to see him join the popular DC show, but there are also many who are hopeful he will get to reprise his role as Billy in a Power Rangers movie sequel. It remains to be seen if that will actually happen, but if it does he definitely has some ideas about how Billy would change from the first film to the second.

“Billy will definitely be the same Billy, but he’ll be more comfortable because he’s got friends who got his back,” Cyler told Inverse. “Billy has something else to do other than blow stuff up. He doesn’t just have science, he has Jason and Zack and Kimberly. In the second movie, you’ll definitely see more of a confident person. He’ll be more strong of a person.”

Power Rangers starred Dacre Montgomery (Jason/Red Ranger), Becky G (Trini/Yellow), RJ Cyler (Billy/Blue), Ludi Lin (Zack/Black Ranger), and Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink Ranger), as well as Bryan Cranston (Zordon), Elizabeth Banks (Rita Repulsa) and Bill Hader (Alpha 5).

As for Black Lightning, Cyler’s character finds himself alongside Tobias at just the right time, as the king of the underworld is as powerful as he’s ever been but is now also clear of all charges thanks to being exonerated earlier in the season. If you were going to side with him, now would definitely be a perfect time.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “The Book of Blood: Chapter Two: The Perdi” airs November 20th.