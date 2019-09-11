Power Rangers

Power Rangers Fans Pay Tribute to Robert Axelrod

The Power Rangers community suffered a tough loss over the weekend as it was revealed that actor […]

By

The Power Rangers community suffered a tough loss over the weekend as it was revealed that actor Robert Axelrod had passed away at the age of 70. While Axelrod lent his voice to several different characters in a wide variety of programs, he was best known as the voice of iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain Lord Zedd.

News of Axelrod’s passing was confirmed online by his agent, as well as Power Rangers co-star Barbara Goodson, who voices Rita Repulsa. She wrote on Sunday that his passing was bittersweet, as “the last year his quality of life was painful to witness and although the loss of him sincerely hurts, I am relieved to know he is free of suffering.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of the popular franchise were devastated to hear the news this weekend and they’ve been taking to Twitter in the days since, sharing their thoughts on Axelrod’s legacy.

These are just a few:

Thank You for the Memories

Crushed and Heartbroken

Beyond Devastated

He Will Be Missed

Sweet, Talented Man

Sad News Indeed

Your Legacy Goes Beyond a TV Screen

RIP

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts