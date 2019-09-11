Power Rangers Fans Pay Tribute to Robert Axelrod

The Power Rangers community suffered a tough loss over the weekend as it was revealed that actor Robert Axelrod had passed away at the age of 70. While Axelrod lent his voice to several different characters in a wide variety of programs, he was best known as the voice of iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain Lord Zedd.

News of Axelrod’s passing was confirmed online by his agent, as well as Power Rangers co-star Barbara Goodson, who voices Rita Repulsa. She wrote on Sunday that his passing was bittersweet, as “the last year his quality of life was painful to witness and although the loss of him sincerely hurts, I am relieved to know he is free of suffering.”

Fans of the popular franchise were devastated to hear the news this weekend and they’ve been taking to Twitter in the days since, sharing their thoughts on Axelrod’s legacy.

Thank You for the Memories

Rest In Power Robert Axelrod,

Thank you for the memories shared by me and others, as well as the personal ones while working for you.



I will not be able to go to Ihop without getting a little sad now.



Take care man, I’m sorry we didnt get another chance to go get some stacks. pic.twitter.com/HhLxsEXIwb — Dustin (@TheNextDecade) September 8, 2019

Crushed and Heartbroken

We are crushed and heartbroken to learn of Robert Axelrod’s passing. The Ranger community has lost the voice of our beloved Lord Zedd. We will light a candle in his honor and let fans know if donation opportunities for him become available. Thank you for the memories, Robert. pic.twitter.com/VsntAock2J — PMC 2020: September 4-6th in Pasadena, CA (@PowerMorphicon) September 8, 2019

Beyond Devastated

Beyond devastated to be informed of the news of Robert Axelrod’s passing. The man’s voice talents is what made characters such as Lord Zedd truly stand out as a villain, as with many of his other VO works.

He did the best he can to fight against his illness; may you rest easy. pic.twitter.com/yoaRoKzx3h — Adam ‘Double A’ #JOYCONBOYZ (@Adamski2851) September 8, 2019

He Will Be Missed

Another one? Michael Lindsay (voice of Joe in Digimon just passed away a week ago and now Robert Axelrod (voice of Wizardmon and many others) is gone too. I spent many hours in recording studios with these guys. Robert was kind and funny and creative. He will be missed. https://t.co/Cwwt6BSyKE — Joshua Seth (@joshuaseth) September 8, 2019

Sweet, Talented Man

So sad to hear of the passing of Robert Axelrod. Sweet, talented man. Sending love to his family. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) September 9, 2019

Sad News Indeed

Sad news indeed. Robert Axelrod passed away. He was a wonderful guy! Very talented and a true character. I’ll missed his smile and the twinkle in his eye. RIP ol Buddy. — Richard Epcar (@RichardEpcar) September 8, 2019

Your Legacy Goes Beyond a TV Screen

Rest In Power, Robert. Your legacy goes well beyond a TV screen and it will not be soon forgotten. #robertaxelrod pic.twitter.com/YfLOsGi5hb — The Disney Brain (@Santanamax21) September 8, 2019

RIP