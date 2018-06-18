Power Rangers’ Iconic Villain Lord Zedd Suffering From Surgery Complications

Robert Axelrod played one of the most iconic Power Rangers villains of all time, and now it’s time for Ranger fans to help him out after some sudden health issues.

Axelrod is known for voicing Power Rangers villains Finster and Lord Zedd on the original series, and it was recently revealed that he had a major back operation. Complications arose from the surgery, unfortunately, and he is unable to work at this time. Zachery Taylor McGinnis has set up a GoFundMe for fans to donate to and help bridge the gap until he can get on his feet, with the goal currently set at $10,000.

Any amount will help of course, whether it be $1 or $100, but the campaign is also calling for fans to post messages of encouragement and photos of fans with Robert if they have them, so if you’ve got a great story or photo about meeting the voice of Lord Zedd make sure to share!

Robert Axelrod or as many of you know him “Lord Zedd & Finster” from MMPR/Zeo has suffered a tragic surgical complication! Pls support his GoFundMe. He is completely unable to work in any capacity at this time. – ASJ. #LordZed #RedRanger #Gofundme https://t.co/sK4JexQNgq — Austin St. John -ASJ (@ASJAustin) June 15, 2018

The campaign is currently at $2,375 out of $10,000, only being up for 20 hours, so it seems off to a great start. You can check out the full campaign description below, and the GoFundMe can be found here.

“Iconic villain, Robert Axelrod who voiced Lord Zedd & Finster in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers recently had a major back operation. Unfortunately he suffered complications from the surgery. He is currently recovering and unable to work. Please donate what you can to aide Robert during this difficult time.

When you donate or even if you are unable to help financially please post a message to this campaign for Robert to see. Better yet post a message and a photo of you and Robert if you have one. He has always enjoyed meeting his fans and hearing your stories.”

Axelrod provided the voice of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers monster creator Finster during the first season, but in season 2 he would add Lord Zedd to his catalog, dethroning Rita Repulsa. The character would become an instant hit with fans and is one of the few characters created just for Power Rangers, lacking any origin in the Super Sentai series that Power Rangers is based on.