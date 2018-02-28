Power Rangers RPG Footage Revealed

The Power Rangers franchise is getting a brand new RPG, and fans can already try it out in closed beta.

The new game is tentatively titled Power Rangers RPG, a team-up between Daewon and Nexon in partnership with Saban Brands. The game is a fully 3D RPG where you will control 5 of your favorite Rangers as you make your way through dungeons and battle larger than life enemies. As the first footage shows, this is a hack and slash RPG, and you’ll have special abilities that you can use during the battle that all have countdown timers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game description says “every Ranger team in one place”, so it seems everyone will be in here at some point, though that will happen over time. The game is currently in closed beta on Google Play, though after that period stats and progress will be reset before it hits full release.

Here are the Rangers we can see who are already in the game, and you can see the footage in the video above.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Red Ranger

Green Ranger

Power Rangers S.P.D.

S.P.D. Green Ranger

S.P.D. Blue Ranger

S.P.D. Red Ranger

Operation Overdrive

Blue Overdrive Ranger

Yellow Overdrive Ranger

Black Overdrive Ranger

Mystic Force

Yellow Mystic Ranger

Blue Mystic Ranger

Red Mystic Ranger

Black Mystic Ranger

Green Mystic Ranger

RPM

Ranger Operator Blue

Ranger Operator Yellow

Ranger Operator Green

Ranger Operator Black

Megaforce

Megaforce Pink

Megaforce Red

Megaforce Black

Super Megaforce

Super Megaforce Red

Dino Charge

Dino Charge Black

Wild Force

Black Wild Force Ranger

Red Wild Force Ranger

You can view the official description of the game below.

– Explore in 3D the Rangers Command Center

– Pilot the most powerful Megazord guardians!

– Complete Daily Missions and Dimensional Explorations with strategically selected Ranger teams

– Select your best team of Rangers for 5-vs-5 training battles in the Dimensional Arena

– Team up with members of your Alliance to complete Alliance Raids!

– Receive exciting rewards when both idling and participating!

The game is currently in closed beta on Google Play, but there does seem to be an iOS version coming as well.