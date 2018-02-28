Power Rangers RPG Footage Revealed

The Power Rangers franchise is getting a brand new RPG, and fans can already try it out in closed beta.
The new game is tentatively titled Power Rangers RPG, a team-up between Daewon and Nexon in partnership with Saban Brands. The game is a fully 3D RPG where you will control 5 of your favorite Rangers as you make your way through dungeons and battle larger than life enemies. As the first footage shows, this is a hack and slash RPG, and you’ll have special abilities that you can use during the battle that all have countdown timers.
The game description says “every Ranger team in one place”, so it seems everyone will be in here at some point, though that will happen over time. The game is currently in closed beta on Google Play, though after that period stats and progress will be reset before it hits full release.
Here are the Rangers we can see who are already in the game, and you can see the footage in the video above.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Red Ranger
Green Ranger
Power Rangers S.P.D.
S.P.D. Green Ranger
S.P.D. Blue Ranger
S.P.D. Red Ranger
Operation Overdrive
Blue Overdrive Ranger
Yellow Overdrive Ranger
Black Overdrive Ranger
Mystic Force
Yellow Mystic Ranger
Blue Mystic Ranger
Red Mystic Ranger
Black Mystic Ranger
Green Mystic Ranger
RPM
Ranger Operator Blue
Ranger Operator Yellow
Ranger Operator Green
Ranger Operator Black
Megaforce
Megaforce Pink
Megaforce Red
Megaforce Black
Super Megaforce
Super Megaforce Red
Dino Charge
Dino Charge Black
Wild Force
Black Wild Force Ranger
Red Wild Force Ranger
You can view the official description of the game below.
– Explore in 3D the Rangers Command Center
– Pilot the most powerful Megazord guardians!
– Complete Daily Missions and Dimensional Explorations with strategically selected Ranger teams
– Select your best team of Rangers for 5-vs-5 training battles in the Dimensional Arena
– Team up with members of your Alliance to complete Alliance Raids!
– Receive exciting rewards when both idling and participating!
The game is currently in closed beta on Google Play, but there does seem to be an iOS version coming as well.