New Rumor Says Ryusoulger Will Be Next Power Rangers Season

A new year means that it is almost time for the announcement of a new season of Power Rangers. This year, it looks like Ryusoulger is the series that will get the nod according to The Illuminerdi. The dinosaur series will be in good company with a bunch of other series in Power Rangers history. Other choices available to Hasbro include Kyuranger (space and constellations), Patranger v Lupinranger (law enforcement v. criminals), ToQger (trains), and Zyuohger (wild animals). The report indicates that some Sentai fans might not have been thrilled with Ryusoulger’s storyline, but Power Rangers has managed to slither around thorny elements in the past.

For now Season 2 of Beast Morphers looms. The season finale featured the Rangers trying to put a stop to Evox once and for all. The most exciting part of that finale was the debut of the Beast-X Ultrazord. The whole setup is pretty impressive, if we do say so ourselves. That first salvo of episodes went by quickly and the show found its groove over time. But, as is the case with every season, there are more adventures to come. Season 2 will surely figure out a way to raise the stakes for our heroes and Evox’s plans are going to take a hit when the fun gets underway.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can take a look at the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.