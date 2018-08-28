Exclusive Preview: ‘Power Rangers Shattered Grid’ #1 Delivers An Epic Finale

The word epic gets used a lot these days, but we’re pretty sure Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 will manage to live up to that description.

Shattered Grid’s big finale will happen in August’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1, and you can get an exclusive first look at the big book right here, a book that is promising to change the Rangers in ways you likely won’t expect.

“No matter what you do, don’t let anyone spoil the final page of POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID for you,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Everyone at BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands have worked hard to create a conclusion that breaks all the rules of comic book events and will leaves fans shocked. Everything changes here!”

You can also check out two new covers for the issue, the first featuring all five original Rangers as the world shatters in front of them, which is drawn by Jamal Campbell. The second features Lord Drakkon battling the original five Rangers with plenty of sparks flying, and you can see both covers in the gallery.

The official description of the issue can be found below.

“It all comes to a conclusion in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1, the oversized finale to the epic comic book event from Higgins and Di Nicuolo that changes everything for the Power Rangers in ways no one ever expected. This issue features a main cover by Jamal Campbell, with variants covers by Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated) and Christian Ward (Black Bolt).”

Writer Kyle Higgins has been amazed at the reception of the series, especially the trust from fans after killing Tommy.

“I think it’s … Actually, I’ve been pleasantly surprised because it speaks to not only the fans’ engagement with the book but also their level of trust in us as storytellers,” Higgins said. “The reaction that I’ve seen anyway has been, mostly it’s been very positive, and ones filled with intrigue. And like I said, we … The level of trust that is there, or it feels like anyway, considering we’ve done over two years of stories now, is something that feels unique to me.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 hits comic stores this August, and can also be found on the BOOM! Studios webstore and digital outlets like comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios App.

