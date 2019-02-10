Power Rangers Fan Combines Shattered Grid and ‘Destiny’ To Create Green Ranger Sentry

Power Rangers cosplay has never been better, but what if you were to cross that cosplay over with Destiny? As these photos show, the results of that combo happen to be sensational.

Fans got the chance to see new Sentry additions to Lord Drakkon’s army in Power Rangers Shattered Grid, but one Sentry we did not see is one based on the Green Ranger, since Drakkon himself is the one that holds that coin. A new cosplay from DDT Cosplay (real names Davit and Brittni) though brings the Green Ranger Sentry to life, and even better crosses him over with the hit game Destiny. As you can see, the results are morphinominal indeed (via BestPowerRangersCosplay).

The Green Ranger Destiny Hunter stays true to the color scheme of the Green Ranger and even keeps the iconic helmet. The armor though is where things get very Destiny like, with full armor pieces replacing the simple spandex suit and Dragon Shield. More ornate shoulders, bigger boots, and a full robe and hood complete the transformation, though the Ranger still holds his Dragon Dagger and trusty blaster next to his side.

The suit looks pretty slick, and so do the photos, which were taken by Tony Julius Photography. You can find more of DDT Cosplay’s work on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For more of Tony Julius you can head over to Instagram, Facebook, and his official website.

You can see another shot of the impressive cosplay above.

“Cayde-6 dead!? Not on my watch!! He told me not to tell anyone, but he said I was his favorite😂. Eyes up, Guaridans! Here is another photo of Davit’s Shattered Grid Green Sentry x Destiny Hunter mashup!”

