Power Rangers: The Solar Rangers Get Their Very Own Megazord

BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #39 brought Beyond The Grid to a big-time conclusion, and before the issue ended the status quo of the Rangers had been changed in several ways. Of course, there was also some epic action as the new Solar Rangers took on The Praetor and his forces, and it meant having to pull out all the stops to take him down. As we saw, they did just that, and it meant we finally got to see what the Solar Ranger Megazord was all about.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #39, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. Seriously, last chance. Good? Good. Okay, so we previously saw the Rangers use their shards of the Solarix to call upon their spiffy new Zords, and the designs were made to resemble space-age vehicles with some very stylized paint jobs.

Thos were impressive on their own, but the Rangers would need even more firepower to take on The Praetor, who at this point had responded to the Rangers’ offensive by growing to ridiculous size, towering above the fray. The Rangers attempt to keep fighting, but The Praetor is swatting them away like flies.

Terona then realizes that the Solarix needs to be combined once more so they can channel the energy of the Zeo Crystal Planet into the Solarix and reawaken the Morphin Grid. That means they need to combine, and together the Rangers bring their shards and Zords together to form the Solarzord.

That’s actually not its name, but they don’t really give it one either, so we’re going with the Solarzord. The Megazord is just as unique and colorful as you’d expect, sporting several hues of purple, gold, and black accents. It’s a sight to behold, but it’s even more impressive in its abilities, as the Zord is able to channel the energy and reawaken the Morphin Grid, reconnecting this universe to the Grid and bringing life to it once more.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #39 is written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn by Simone Di Meo with colors by Whitney Cogar and letters by Ed Dukeshire, and you can check out the official description below.

“After the shocking revelations of last issue, the new team of Power Rangers make their final stand – and none of them will escape unscathed!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #39 is in comic stores now, and you can find our full review of the issue right here! You can also hit me up @MattAguilarCB on Twitter for all things Power Rangers!