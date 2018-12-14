Power Rangers: New ‘Soul of the Dragon’ Art Prints Are Out of this World

Lineage Studios just revealed their gorgeous new limited edition prints for Soul of the Dragon, and you’re going to want to save some space on your wall.

Lineage Studios already impressed with their first batch of Shattered Grid prints, and their newest set of posters takes on BOOM! Studios’ most recent releases Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon. Both prints are absolutely stunning, and both were illustrated by artist Alon Chou. The first print features the older Tommy front and center, surrounded by his Red Zeo, Red Turbo, Green Ranger, Black Ranger, and White Ranger forms, and any Tommy Oliver fan is going to flip when they see it.

The second version will feature a spoiler from Soul of the Dragon, so if you haven’t’ read it yet you’ve been warned.

The variant print will feature the aforementioned Ranger forms but with one big difference. Tommy is no longer in the middle, swapped out for his son JJ’s new Ranger form, which is S.P.D. Green with his father’s Dragon Shield.

Both are fantastic, and they are both up for pre-order now on Lineage Studio’s website. The Soul of the Dragon Screen Print costs $55 dollars and is limited to 150. It is 24 x 36 and will ship in early 2019. The variant (with JJ) runs $70 dollars, is also 24 x 36, and is limited to 75. It will also ship in early 2019.

You can check out both posters above, and the description is included below.

“SOUL OF THE DRAGON SCREEN PRINT BY ARTIST ALON CHOU ⚡️

We are excited to present our Soul of the Dragon limited edition screen print, illustrated by acclaimed artist Alon Chou @alonchou1120!”

Soul of the Dragon is out now, and you can find the description below.

“It’s morphin time in this powerful next chapter for Tommy Oliver, one of the most iconic Power Rangers in history. It’s been a long time since Tommy Oliver laid down the mantle of the original Green Ranger, and now he leaves protecting the world to Space Patrol Delta. But when his son goes missing, Tommy will call on all his training, his friends, and maybe even some of his enemies as he sets out on one last mission: find his son and bring him home. From Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Nightwing) and artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad), with special consultant Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, comes the next adventure in the life of history’s mightiest Power Ranger.”