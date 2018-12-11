‘Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon’ Introduces a New Ranger

Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon brings back old favorites from the Mighty Morphin days, but it also introduces a brand new Ranger to the mythos, with a classic twist.

Spoilers incoming for Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we previously covered here, Tommy learns he can only use his Power Coins once before the power is used up in Soul of the Dragon, and dons the White Ranger armor in the final battle. With his son JJ’s life in the balance, it isn’t a question of if he uses the Dragon Coin, but how.

With JJ in Scorpina’s clutches (long story), Tommy opts to throw the Morpher and the Dragon Coin to his son instead of morphing himself. JJ catches it and morphs, donning the Green Ranger suit and using it to free himself and beat down a number of her minions in the process. After the battle, he demorphs and reunites with his parents.

Later Tommy and Kat leave for a well-deserved vacation, leaving Anara and JJ to continue their work with the S.P.D. They get an alert before they can even leave the dock, to which Anara says “back to action?” JJ answers “absolutely”, and morphs. He turns out to be the newest S.P.D Green Ranger, but he also inherited his father’s Dragon Shield, making him a one of a kind Green Ranger in the ranks of Space Patrol Delta.

You can check out the spoiler images above, and for our full review of Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon you can head here. You can also check out the official description for it below.

“It’s morphin time in this powerful next chapter for Tommy Oliver, one of the most iconic Power Rangers in history. It’s been a long time since Tommy Oliver laid down the mantle of the original Green Ranger, and now he leaves protecting the world to Space Patrol Delta. But when his son goes missing, Tommy will call on all his training, his friends, and maybe even some of his enemies as he sets out on one last mission: find his son and bring him home. From Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Nightwing) and artist Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad), with special consultant Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger, comes the next adventure in the life of history’s mightiest Power Ranger.”

Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon is in stores now.

What did you think of the reveal? Let us know in the comments!