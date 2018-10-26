Power Rangers Fan Creates Soulcalibur VI Versions of Shadow Ranger, Magna Defender, Ninjor, and More!

Soulcalibur’s custom creations mode has always led to fans putting their favorite characters from comics, movies, tv, and pop culture in general into the game in inspired ways, and that goes for Power Rangers as well.

It turns out that the bright colors and the eccentric costumes and armor pair extremely well with the medieval and magical world of Soulcalibur, as these custom creations from Bronze_Anvil show. Whichever team or season you love from the Power Rangers franchise, you’re likely to find something here you’ll want to go home and recreate yourself, with creations from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers S.P.D., Power Rangers Mystic Force, Power Rangers Jungle Fury, Power Rangers Lost Galaxy, and Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

Before we get to the custom creations, ComicBook.com’s Robert Workman had a chance to review the newest entry in the long-running franchise, and here’s a bit of what he had to say about the title.

“Soulcalibur VI feels like the rebirth the series needed, one that focuses on the grandeur weapons-based gameplay that made it work so well in previousseries, while polishing it up so that it looks better than any game before it. Oh, and balancing out the roster with old and new combatants so that it’s literally about perfect. Of course, new additions are coming, but this is a most excellent way to come swinging out of the gate.”

Soulcalibur VI is available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC now, and we’re sure you’ve made your own custom Rangers and villains in the game, so make sure to share them with us in the comments or hit me up @MattMuellerCB to share them with me on Twitter! Without further ado, let’s get to the custom creations!

Dai Shi

Character: Dai Shi

Series: Power Rangers Jungle Fury

Soulcalibur VI Character Based On: Azwel

First up is a character from the villain side of Power Rangers who goes by Dai Shi. Dai Shi is one of the more powerful and well-liked villains in the franchise, and he looks quite stunning in Soulcalibur VI. The character had several forms in the show, but for this one Bronze_Anvil chose the Black Lion form.

The black and gold color scheme is slick, and he seems to based on the character Azwel due to the effects around his hands in the second photo and the pose, though we aren’t 100% sure about that.

Now all someone needs to do is make some Jungle Fury Rangers and this will be a reunion show!

Shadow Ranger

Character: Cruger/Shadow Ranger

Series: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Soulcalibur VI Character Based On: Mitsurugi

Next up is one of the more popular special Rangers of all time who goes by the title Shadow Ranger. Others know him as Anubis Cruger, the leader of Space Patrol Delta and the one who whips the B-Squad into shape.

It would be a bit difficult to recreate Cruger’s canine facial features in the game, but this Shadow Ranger version is the next best thing, nailing the feel of the blue, black, and red armor and even getting that helmet pretty freaking close. It also helps that Bronze_Anvil choose a sword character since Cruger holds the Shadow Saber to help bring him that much closer to life.

Koragg

Character: Koragg/Leanbow/Nick Russell

Series: Power Rangers Mystic Force

Soulcalibur VI Character Based On: Sophitia

Next, we have one of the more popular villains/allies in the Power Rangers universe Koragg, who comes from Power Rangers Mystic Force. There has been more than one person under the helmet, but regardless who wears the armor it is incredibly eye-catching armor, and Bronze_Anvil did a fantastic job of bringing the purple and yellow them into the game. Going with Sophitia makes sense, as the character holds a sword and shield, but he wasn’t quite done with Koragg yet.

Koragg Wolf Warrior

Character: Koragg/Leanbow/Nick Russell

Series: Power Rangers Mystic Force

Soulcalibur VI Character Based On: Sophitia

Koragg is one of the more popular characters from Power Rangers Mystic Force, so it makes sense he’d show up again on this list. Here he is based on the same character as his regular version but is given a Wolf Warrior makeover. We’re always partial to his purple armor, but this is a good look as well from Bronze_Anvil.

Magna Defender

Character: Magna Defender/Mike Corbett

Series: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Soulcalibur VI Character Based On: Mitsurugi

Next, we’ve got a beloved Power Rangers ally known as Magna Defender, who comes from Power Rangers Lost Galaxy. Magna Defender has one of the more identifiable helmets in the franchise, as well as full cape, but luckily Brozne_Anvil doesn’t seem to have had many issues with finding suitable armor in the game to replicate the look. The helmet is pretty much spot on (nice use of horns there) and the green diamond is a nice touch too.

Ninjor

Character: Ninjor

Series: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Soulcalibur VI Character Based On: Yoshimitsu

Next, we’ve got the man who can make a Power Coin sing Ninjor, and this is one of the best recreations yet. Bronze_Anvil used the eccentric Yoshimitsu as a base, and really there’s no better choice. Everything here just works, from the blue and yellow color scheme to the bulky blue armor and giant yellow chest piece. Granted it doesn’t have a giant yellow N on it, but hey, it’s pretty dang close.

White Dino Ranger

Character: Trent Fernandez/Dino Thunder White Ranger

Series: Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Soulcalibur VI Character Based On: ????

If you were just glancing at an image and saw this one, you would assume you were watching Dino Thunder, and we’ve gotta give kudos for that. Bronze_Anvil nailed the suit of the White Dino Ranger, who started on the series as a villain but eventually came around to being on the side of good. The suit is spot on, and the helmet and shield are stellar too. Nothing but praise on this one, and we would love to see a Black Dino Ranger to take him on.

Solaris Knight

Character: Solaris Knight/Daggeron

Series: Power Rangers Mystic Force

Soulcalibur VI Character Based On: Cervantes

If there was a character perfectly suited for Soulcalibur VI, it would be the Solaris Knight, and Bronze_Anvil showed exactly why with this custom character creation.

The gold and blue color scheme is perfect, and the helmet is even better. It really looks as if the character jumped out of the television and into the game, and basing him on Cervantes gives the character an eye-catching fighting style to boot. Granted, we don’t think he would agree with Cervantes’ ethics (or lack thereof) but hey, he’s just going to have to get over it.