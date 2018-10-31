Power Rangers Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

It’s the spookiest holiday of them all known as Halloween tonight, and the stars of Power Rangers are celebrating in a variety of ways.

The Power Rangers franchise has often embraced Halloween with some very memorable episodes centered around the holiday. The stars of the show also love to celebrate outside of the television series, and in the following slides you’ll find Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue, Power Rangers HyperForce, the Power Rangers movie, Power Rangers Dino Charge, Power Rangers Beast Morphers, Power Rangers Turbo, BOOM! Studios, and more.

We’re kicking off the list with one you might have already seen though, which is HyperForce’s Cristina Vee’s take on the DC icon Wonder Woman. You can see the photos of her impressive Wonder Woman cosplay here, and all the photographs were taken by Cameron Rice. We’re pretty sure Dian would be quite proud of the results.

You can’t have a Power Rangers Halloween without an appearance by Jason David Frank, who plays Tommy Oliver in a variety of Power Rangers seasons. Jason teamed up with his daughter Jenna Frank to pull a prank on their friend Drew Puckett, who happens to be scared of Leprechauns. Having that knowledge, they decided to don a Leprechaun mask and scare him. Well, it worked, so much so that once he saw the mask he bolted away from the truck. Jason and Jenna were both pretty happy with the results, and we can’t really blame them.

Now that’s how you celebrate Halloween!

Dino Charge Spider-Man

For Power Rangers Dino Charge star Brennan Mejia, it was all about Marvel’s web-slinger Spider-Man, and he’s definitely ready for Halloween with costume in hand. Looks like he wanted to trade in his Red Ranger suit for a Spider-Man costume based on Insomniac and Sony’s new PS4 incarnation, but either way, Mejia seems partial to the color red.

“Almost Halloween!! I’m ready!! Can you tell?! ? I’m going as SelfieMan! Err, I mean, SpiderMan ? @therpcstudio @insomniacgames @marvel #spiderman #halloween #halloweencostume”

HyperForce Plus Ultra

Power Rangers HyperForce’s Pink Ranger Chloe Meghan Camarena decided to go the anime route instead and took on the phenomenon that is My Hero Academia with some UA High School uniforms. Plus Ultra indeed.

“U.A. High School’s newest students have arrived ? PLUS ULTRA! #myheroacademia #geeklifestyle #iphonexr”

Mighty Morphin Top Gun

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers second Red Ranger Steve Cardenas went with a Tom Cruise staple for his Halloween costume, recreating Cruise’s ace pilot Maverick. And yes…the need for speed was felt…

View this post on Instagram I feel the need….the need for speed! #topgun #halloweencostume A post shared by Steve Cardenas (@stevecardenaspr) on Oct 30, 2018 at 4:28pm PDT

“I feel the need….the need for speed! #topgun #halloweencostume”

A Mighty Morphin Party

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Amy Jo Johnson also got in on the Halloween festivities, and while we aren’t sure what exactly her costume is, her friends were sporting Astronaut and 60’s Hippie gear.

View this post on Instagram Nothing like good friends. Especially when life is FULL ON. A post shared by Amy Jo Johnson (@atothedoublej) on Oct 27, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

“Nothing like good friends. Especially when life is FULL ON.”

A Rita Witch Repulsa

Power Rangers Rita Repulsa actress Elizabeth Banks is embracing her witchy side on the set of her new project Charlie’s Angels, celebrating Halloween in her Witch’s hat.

View this post on Instagram Witch at work. Happy #Halloween from the set of #charliesangels A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Oct 31, 2018 at 5:01am PDT

“Witch at work. Happy #Halloween from the set of #charliesangels”

80s Lightspeed

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue’s Pink Ranger Alison Macinnis decided to go with a hard rock 80s theme, channeling Sebastian Bach with the chain mail shirt he once wore. Few will have costumes as authentic as that.

“My costume today… @sebastianbach’s actual chain mail shirt from the @officialskidrow 80s days… ahhhh how I crushed on that guy when I was 7! Might have fangirled a tiny bit as it slipped onto my body… ??? Happy Halloween! ?

#skidrow #sebastianbach #80s #rock #glam #glamrock #halloween #costume #real #chainmail #pinkranger #powerrangers #fxfilter #notmymakeup ??”

A Beast Morphers Blueberry

We aren’t sure if this is just for Halloween or is part of an episode of Power Rangers Beast Morphers, but either way, Jackie Scislowski’s transforming stealth Blueberry costume is the best thing we’ve seen all day.

“When you aren’t rehearsing and the Executive Producer is coming…! Shoot. Gotta transformer that real fast.???

.

.

.

.

.

#blueberryisback #theblueberrywhocould #halloween #blueranger? #transformers #stealthmode #yellowranger #onset #setlife #worethisatlunch #legitpackedthisfromtheUS #beastmorphers #powerrangers #powerrangersbeastmorphers #jacquelinescislowski #jackiescislowski #carjamjackieoutsidethecar @hasbro @nickelodeon @powerrangers #onlyonewhodressedup #yasshalloween

A Frightening BOOM!

The Power Rangers universe wouldn’t be what it is today without the team at BOOM! Studios and the crew got into the Halloween spirit in amazing ways.

“More like BOO! Studios, amirite? ?

Happy #Halloween, pals!”

The Vampitox

Few Power Rangers villains are as beloved as Hilary Shepard’s DDivatox, and she’s all about celebrating Halloween with a vampire twist. As for those name recommendations, we’re all about Vampitox. It just sounds great, right?

Happy Halloween from Divamp… or Vampitox.. pic.twitter.com/TDisNMo5qG — Hilary Shepard (@TheRealDivatox) October 31, 2018

“Happy Halloween from Divamp… or Vampitox..”

The Mighty Morphin Gridiron

We just had to include this as a bonus. The defensive line of the Clemson Tigers got in on the Halloween fun with their take on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and as you can see, the results are glorious.

“Happy Halloween from Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Power Rangers … err … the Tigers’ defensive line. ?: Photo courtesy of Brent Venables. #sports #halloween #football #collegefootball #powerrangers #clemson #clemsontigers #clemsonfootball”