Power Rangers Stars Mourn For Ninja Storm Star Pua Magasiva

The Power Rangers family lost one of their own as Power Rangers Ninja Storm star Pua Magasiva was found dead yesterday. Magasiva brought the Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke to life in Ninja Storm, and his sudden death at the age of 38 has hit the community hard. Fans and other Power Rangers stars have started to share their heartfelt condolences on social media, but they’ve also started to share fond memories and tributes to Magasiva that remind us why he was so beloved.

Magasiva was well liked by not just Power Rangers stars but also in every other project he worked on. In addition to Power Rangers, Magasiva enjoyed a long run on Shortland Street and co-hosted the breakfast show on Flava. The station is owned by NZME, and they are also deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Magasiva (via NZHerald).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is with deep sadness that the NZME family has today been told of the sudden death of Pua Magasiva. At this incredibly difficult time our thoughts, prayers and condolences go to Pua’s family, friends and his many colleagues. For us at NZME, Pua was a loved member of our radio team at Flava. We’ve been in touch with Pua’s former work mates and are offering them support”.

Magasiva kicked off his Power Rangers career in 2003 with Ninja Storm, where he led the team as the Red Wind Ranger. He would later marry Lizz Sadler in 2017, who initially met on Instagram, and they have two children. Our thoughts are with the family at this time, and you can see some of the lovely tributes to Magasiva from Power Rangers across the franchise on the next slide.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!

Glenn McMillan

Magasiva’s co-star on Ninja Storm Glenn McMillan remembers his friend fondly and shared a few old photos from the set as a tribute.

“A few behind the scenes photos from my library. My heart aches for our beloved Pua. Always fun, full of energy, lifted up those around him…I’ll always remember you this way. Rest easy brother. #PRNS #powerrangers”

Jason Chan

Another one of Magasiva’s co-stars in Ninja Storm was Jason Chan, and he shared a photo of the group from back in the day as well as a memory from their time together on the set.

“Incredibly sad to hear that one of our ranger family is gone. It will never be the same again. PUA you will be so dearly missed. You were the center of energy on set and off. Always laughing, giggling and involved in practical jokes. You caught me as I slipped in ep 1 running towards Ninja ops. It was so easy for you, caught my arm as you running too, righted me and kept right in character. I’ll never forget that. It was a symbol of how you had everyone’s back. RIP Pua you will be so dearly missed.”

Jason David Frank

Original Green Ranger and at the time Black Dino Ranger actor Jason David Frank remembers his time spent with Magasiva well during the Dino Thunder days.

“I had the pleasure of working with @pua_magasiva on Dino Thunder … He was such a nice kind guy.. life is short people.. My heart goes out to his family … #RIP #ninjastorm #powerrangersninjastorm #redranger #shane You will always have the power… Once a Ranger always a ranger….JDF”

Jason Faunt

Power Rangers Time Force actor Jason Faunt also remembers his brief time with Magasiva well, and his thoughts go out to his family.

“It’s an odd fraternity we have as #powerrangers …but it’s a family…I met @puamagasiva once a couple years ago and I’m saddened by his passing and his daughters that no longer have a father ..life Is mysterious…we have to live each moment day by day.. very sad..breaks my heart.. #rip”

Douglas Sloan

Ninja Storm writer and producer Douglas Sloan is heartbroken over the news and has fond memories of Magasiva.

It breaks my heart have lost a member of our Ranger family. @_GlennMcMillan_ just let me know and I am devastated. Pua was a kind, loving, beautiful man with the heart of a lion and the joy of a puppy. I loved the guy. Please say a prayer for his family tonight. RIP Mate. — Douglas Sloan (@vrdjs143) May 11, 2019

“It breaks my heart have lost a member of our Ranger family. @_GlennMcMillan_ just let me know and I am devastated. Pua was a kind, loving, beautiful man with the heart of a lion and the joy of a puppy. I loved the guy. Please say a prayer for his family tonight. RIP Mate.”

Nic Sampson

Power Rangers: Mystic Force actor Nic Sampson had plenty of good times alongside Magasiva traveling the world, and reminds us of the lovely person we lost.

Pua Magasiva was hugely talented, funny, charming and just lovely to be around the times we worked together. This is so so sad. — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) May 11, 2019

“Pua Magasiva was hugely talented, funny, charming and just lovely to be around the times we worked together. This is so so sad.”

Adam Tuominen

Adam Tuominen also starred alongside Magasiva in Ninja Storm and shared a photo of their time together on the show in a heartfelt message to his friend.

“This photo captures the kind of person Pua was – funny, energetic, always making people laugh. I’m devastated to have lost a friend and a member of our Ninja Storm family. You were one of a kind bro, will miss you always ? #powerrangers #ninjastorm #rip”

Nakia Burrise

The love is pouring in from seasons across the franchise, as Power Rangers Zeo actress Nakia Burrise also shared her condolences for Magasiva’s family.

“I just heard about this! My heart is broken! A member of our ranger family has passed away!I’m praying for his family!”

Yoshi Sudarso

Power Rangers Dino Charge actor Yoshi Sudarso also shared his heartfelt sentiments for Magasiva, who was incredibly welcoming to new members of the Ranger family.

Today the Ranger fam lost a good one. He was so kind, healthy, and hard working. He was so welcoming when we met, extended a hand to the new generation of Rangers. He partied with us and join us in celebrations. My heart is heavy. My huge condolences to his family… pic.twitter.com/RKmmca4vm3 — Yoshi Sudarso (@yoshi_sudarso) May 11, 2019

“Today the Ranger fam lost a good one. He was so kind, healthy, and hard working. He was so welcoming when we met, extended a hand to the new generation of Rangers. He partied with us and join us in celebrations. My heart is heavy. My huge condolences to his family…”

Roger Velasco

Power Rangers Turbo and In Space’s Roger Velasco shared a piece of tribute art from Jessica Perez Designs, honoring Magasiva’s work in the franchise.

“Forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Pua. ❤️? Art by Jessica Perez Designs. @jpdesigns09 #rip”