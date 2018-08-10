Power Rangers Stars Return for New Short Film

Two fan-favorite Rangers from Dino Charge and Megaforce are back in action for a new Power Rangers Fan Film.

The new film, titled Dino Mega Charge, comes courtesy of Hyperdrive Pictures. The new film features Megaforce’s Ciara Hanna as Gia Moran and Brennan Mejia as Tyler Navarro facing off against a familiar face from the Mighty Morphin era, the Wizard of Deception. The throwdown even features one of the Rangers getting back into full costume, and you can check out the new fan film above.

The film was created in promotion for the FanFilm Contest being held at Power Morphicon, which is right around the corner. You can also meet the actors at the big convention. For more information on the FanFilm Contest, you can head here.

The official description for the film can be found below.

“Tyler and Gia are BACK to join forces against an old enemy from the Mighty Morphin’ days, the Wizard of Deception. But what will they do when their simple rescue mission ends up with them being the ones who need saving? Ciara Hanna and Brennan Mejia star in this Powerful short film, our own celebration for the 25th anniversary and Power Morphicon.”

Dino Mega Charge stars Hanna and Mejia, along with Danny Castellanos, Darrel Delfin, Steven Zurita and Steven Avalos. The film was executive produced by Zurita and Castellanos, with Zurita directing the film as well. Zurita, Castellanos and Power Morphicon are listed as producers.

Music was created by Ron Wasserman, Graeme Revell, Brian Tyler and Noam Kaniel. Dino Mega Charge also features work from Terral Wells and D.J Rivers (crew/boom operator), Andrea Tuttrup (key grip), Michael Ornelas and Nick Adams (script supervisor).

