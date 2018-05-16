Exclusive: ‘Power Rangers Legacy Wars’ Debuts Street Fighter Crossover Storyboard Trailer

The worlds of Power Rangers and Street Fighter are actually colliding, and we’ve got your first look at the big event’s storyline.

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is getting an influx of some of Street Fighter’s best fighters in a new Street Fighter crossover, and now you can get your exclusive first look at the new storyboards that set the stage for the event. As you can see, every hero needs a villain, and here the culprits are the always lethal M. Bison and Rita Repulsa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems Rita helps Bison open a portal to move characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Akuma, and Cammy into the Ranger’s world, and that results in a battle for the ages. You can see the new storyboard trailer in the video above and some new images in the gallery.

The Street Fighter and Power Rangers crossover is the brainchild of nWay, Saban Brands, Lionsgate, and Capcom, and the Street Fighter characters retain the models, animations, combos, and abilities from Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition. Capcom Japan directly oversaw the integration of its characters into Legacy Wars, ensuring faithful interpretations made their way into the game.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7421]

“This incredible Street Fighter and Power Rangers crossover shows how the competitive mobile gaming scene is thriving and attracting massive confidence from legendary videogame companies and their passionate fanbases,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “Seeing Street Fighter characters duking it out with Power Rangers is truly new and magical. It’s never been done before and now we are making it happen in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, proving the rising trend of competitive mobile gaming in the West.”

“The collaboration between Power Rangers and Street Fighter feels like a dream to me,” said Yoshinori Ono, executive producer at Capcom. “The Rangers series that I also grew up watching as a kid have crossed overseas, became Power Rangers, and is now well received by all ages. I can’t contain my excitement just thinking about the idea of our Street Fighter characters moving about in that world.”

You can find the character release dates and details below.

Available May 16

Ryu – Shoryuken, Hadoken and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku

Chun-Li – Spinning Bird Kick, Kikoken and Hyakuretsukyaku

Guile – Sonic Boom, Flash Kick and Sonic Cross

Available May 19

Akuma – Gou-Hadoken, Zanku Hadoken and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku

Available June 1

Cammy – TBA

M.Bison – TBA

Fans can get a feel for each character by playing a series of limited time challenges, but they can also purchase them outright starting at $4.99 USD. You can also unlock them via Morph Boxes and collecting character shards.

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is available on iOS and Android

So Ranger fans, what will be your Legacy Wars team of choice? Let us know in the comments!