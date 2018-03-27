Power Rangers: ‘Super Ninja Steel’ Cast Reveals Their Favorite Classic Rangers

Everyone has their favorite Power Ranger from the franchise’s 25-year history, including the Rangers of Super Ninja Steel.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel features a talented group of Rangers that includes William Shewfelt (Brody/Red Ranger), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink Ranger), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow Ranger), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue Ranger), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White Ranger), and Jordi Webber (Levi/Gold Ranger). ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the cast about many things, including who their favorite classic Rangers from the past happened to be.

For Nico that meant representing Team Yellow, saying “I love all the yellow rangers.” While that might be the case, there are two that tend to stand out for him. “Gia’s just a beautiful girl, also Chip,” Greetham said.

“Yeah, he’s great,” Sudarso said, while Greetham added, “So that’s me, I’m not biased.”

Gia Moran is the Yellow Megaforce and Super Megaforce Ranger played by Ciara Hanna, while Charlie Chip Thorn is the Yellow Mystic Ranger played by Nic Sampson.

As for Jordi, it doesn’t get any better than the original Pink Ranger Kimberly Ann Hart played by Amy Jo Johnson, while Peter opts for a fellow Blue Ranger

“My favorite ranger in the past, I would say is, Sky from SPD,” Sudarso said. “He is the blue ranger as well, and he’s definitely one that I really looked up to for just majority of reasons. Schuyler Sky Tate is the Blue S.P.D. Ranger played by Chris Violette.

As for William, he has a couple of favorites.

“Yoshi Sudarso,” Shewfelt said. “Yoshi is awesome. I honestly, the truth is, love Tommy Oliver from when I was a kid. He was always fun to watch, and Wes Collins, Time Force Red. Love em!”

The rest of the cast laughed when Shewfelt brought up Yoshi’s name, as he is the older brother of Peter Sudarso. Yoshi played the Blue Dino Charge and Super Dino Charge Ranger Koda. He also stars alongside Peter occasionally as the Silver Time Force Ranger in Power Rangers HyperForce.

Tommy Oliver is of course played by Jason David Frank, who played the Green and White Rangers in Mighty Morphin, Red Ranger In Zeo and Turbo, as well as the Black Ranger in Dino Thunder.

Wes Collins is the Red Time Force Ranger played by Jason Faunt.

You can see more from our full interview with the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel cast here.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel returns to Nickelodeon later this year.