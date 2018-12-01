‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’: Christmas Special Review and Fan Reactions

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel aired its final episode today with the Christmas special The Poisy Show, and we’ve got a full review of the episode and fan reactions in one handy place.

First let’s get to our thoughts on the episode, which takes place after the big story finale last a few weeks ago. While some take issue with the Nexus Prism coming back and giving the Rangers their Power Stars once more, I actually rather like the straightforward approach, and it’s also nice to see them keep the stars by the end of the episode to continue their adventures. While there’s no guarantee that it will happen, if a Beast Morphers Ninja Steel team-up episode does happen at some point, you’ve now gotten one exposition point out of the way.

The episode did include some clips, though honestly they were kept to a minimum and overall I didn’t mind. There was enough in this episode outside of those flashbacks that it was easy to overlook, though not sure why they couldn’t’ just leave them out altogether. In any case, it wasn’t a deal breaker.

Some aren’t very happy that Wes only got a few minutes of screentime, but again, that didn’t bother me since Koda (Yoshi Sudarso) and Preston (Peter Sudarso) got big screentime, and seeing them onscreen together was just delightful. Even better was getting to see both unite with the other Rangers against Sledge and company, though one of these days a big episode won’t need a Megazord fight to finish it out. It didn’t need it, and I would have much rather seen Koda uniting with the other Rangers against Sledge and his cronies in a bit climactic melee throwdown than just another Megazord battle. That said, it gets huge bonus point for having what is essentially a Snowman Zord take the battlefield, and I couldn’t help but smile.

In fact, The Poisy Show fully embraced the Christmas Spirit, and while some will look at the being turned into snowmen or Santa Claus coming to the rescue as cheesy, I loved it. If you’re going to include Christmas, don’t do it halfway, and Power Rangers certainly did not.

Alright, that’s my spiel, so hit the next slide to see how fans are reacting to the episode!

Going To Miss The Team

For some, this is the end to their favorite season of Power Rangers, and they are really going to miss the outgoing team.

“thank you power rangers super ninja steel for being the greatest season ever IM GONNA MISS YOU #powerrangers #superninjasteel”

Thumbs Down

Others won’t so taken with the episode, comparing it to a talk show about love, and giving it a big thumbs down with a helpful GIF.

“Power Rangers super ninja steel episode was not good because it was a talk show about love “

Taking Shortcuts

Some fans were fine with the episode overall but weren’t thrilled that the main villains were once again sent to their destruction with a bomb, regardless of whether it was delivered in a Christmas package.

“I’ve noticed lately in Power Rangers (Super Ninja Steel especially) the writers are taking shortcuts to keep the episode from going overtime by just having a bomb lead to the monsters demise. They did it with Odious (in NS finale), Badonna, Cosmo, Sledge & his crew. It’s wack.”

Happiness Charge!

Others can’t even express how happy they are that the Sudarso brothers finally got to unite onscreen, but they are doing their best to get the message across.

“‘I’m literally dying at this final Super Ninja Steel episode. All I can say is “FUCKING HAPPINESS CHARGE!!!” #damn #you #toei pic.twitter.com/e70JrsOYdP”

Unrelated

While just about everyone loved seeing Preston and Koda team-up against Sledge, some were surprised that they didn’t actually make them related on the show in some way.

“Lol I watched Super Ninja Steel today…….and they still didn’t relate Preston and Koda!?!?!?……. still cool to see all the rangers fight with second blue ranger again!!!!! ☇☇☇☇☇☇”

Strange To See It Gone

For others, the episode was mostly pretty good, and it will be odd to not see the show anymore.

“*POWER RANGERS SUPER NINJA STEEL FINALE SPOILERS*

isn’t too annoying, just a little disappointing. The rest of the episode is really good though.

Super Ninja Steel was a good season, after the turbulent but still at times quite good Ninja Steel. I’m gonna miss this duology, and the characters in its cast. So much has happened in my life since Ninja Steel started, so it’s gonna be strange that it’s gone, and it’s finished.”

Awesome As Expected

Others were thrilled from the opening title to the ending credits, and it made them wish for a full Ninja Steel Dino Charge team-up.

“That special was awesome!! Man if only there was a Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel and Dino Charge team up!! At least we had Koda!!

That episode a too awesome as expected!! Man I wish there was a Super Ninja Steel and Dino Charge team up. That would have been EPIC!! :D”

Pretty Enjoyable

There was a lot to like in this episode, and while one fan would’ve loved for Tommy to have made an appearance, overall it was pretty enjoyable.

“SNS SPOILERS! Today’s episode of Super Ninja Steel was pretty ok. I really love the moments with Koda and Preston and it was cool to see Wes back for the thirty seconds he was on screen. Calvin and Hailey also had a few cute moments and the episode actually got a few…

…laughs out of me. Of course it was still cheesy and filled random moments that didn’t make sense. Like Koda showing up out of nowhere and the Megazord turning into a snowman. But overall it was pretty enjoyable. It would’ve been better with Tommy but still I liked it.”

