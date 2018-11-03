Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel ‘Doom Signal’ Review And Fan Reactions

The second to last episode of Super Ninja Steel aired this morning, and we’ve got your full review right here, as well as what the community is saying about it.

Spoilers incoming for the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel episode Doom Signal, so if you haven’t watched it yet you’ve been warned.

There are a few noteworthy things to talk about in regards to this week’s episode, but the most prominent one is how it utilized time. Odius’s final plan wasn’t truly set into motion until the tail end of the last episode, which means it only has two episodes to set things up and then knock those dominoes down. As a result, things seem crammed in Doom Signal, as they are essentially trying to distill a few episodes worth of story into just one 22 minute show.

Unfortunately, there’s some good stuff here that just doesn’t have the proper time to breathe. Honestly, I really liked the Hayley and Calvin relationship angle here, as that’s been a sort of backbone to the group for all these episodes and it is nice to see them explore more of that. That said, this arc should’ve kicked in several episodes ago, that way some genuine tension in the group can be built with a final (hopeful) payoff of the two getting back together. I did like that they weren’t back together by the end of the episode, even if part of it was due to outside interference.

In addition, it did feel like Hayley should not have taken on all the blame. Sure he’s become better at not being late, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have the right to be frustrated about it. He knew this was important to her and he let her down. Sure it wasn’t breakup worthy, but he’s also in the wrong here, and it didn’t feel like they stressed that enough.

It also felt odd that this giant plot is the main crux of the episode yet we spend so much time with a giant Megazord fight, and so early in the episode to boot. Not sure if this was to balance the lack of Megazord battles in the finale (which would be fine mind you) or if there is some other genuine reason for it we’re not seeing right now. Of course, the pessimist says it could be just to burn Sentai footage, but regardless of why it just felt like filler without any real stakes or consequences. If that changes because of revelations in the next episode then great, but for now it was a little lacking.

Also, the Mick being evil angle is great too, but again the Rangers just found out he was working for Odius at the end of this episode, so there’s no time to play with their feelings of betrayal, anger, or sadness because of it. On the bright side, I did enjoy Victor and Monty’s appearances here, and it is nice to see them integrated into the overall plot, even if it took a bit long to get to the point.

Well That’s Curious…

Today’s episode got a rare appearance from Brody and Levi’s dad Dane, but he didn’t appear to know who Hayley is…and that’s kind of odd being that he has met her before.

So Dane doesn’t know who Hayley is despite meeting all of them back in episode 20/22/the finale. #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS #Nickelodeon — Strider Xanthos (@StriderXanthos) November 3, 2018

Skewed Priorities

This is supposed to be the final episode before the finale, but it seems the Talent Show took significant screen time, and maybe that wasn’t the best choice?

Micks missing/brainwashed, Odius is planning stuff, its the penultimate episode. But sure lets make a talent show story a priority. #Superninjasteel pic.twitter.com/2Q2SSsixpy — DosmRider (@CaptainDosm) November 3, 2018

Angel Grove

Preston managed to fit in an Angel Grove reference during Doom Signal, and that sort of loose tie-in to the series that have come before is something most Power Rangers fans appreciate and have called for in the past.

Who else peeped the Angel Grove reference from Preston #SuperNinjaSteel — Rangerfan056 (@talesofakid) November 3, 2018

A Small Thing

Sure that Angel Grove reference is a tiny detail, but we love it, and hope it continues to happen in Beast Morphers.

Preston: My cousin Zack is having s birthday party

Brody: Where at?

Preston: Angel Grove #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel — SentaiFive (戦隊ファイヴ) (@SentaiFive) November 3, 2018

Puns Vs Puns

Power Rangers has more than embraced puns in the past, but the crew on HyperForce is especially good at them and seems to land them more often than Super Ninja Steel.

Whenever they make a really bad pun in #superninjasteel I think about how much funnier it is in #Hyperforce when they are trying to make the worst/best pun possible. #jasondavidflankmaneuver — DosmRider (@CaptainDosm) November 3, 2018

A Bit Early

Megazord fights are typically saved for the tail end of the episode, but here that sequenced ended up eating at least half of the episode and started quite early, surprising some fans.

Really early for the Megazord fight but that’s what they want from Madame Odius #Superninjasteel — マッチ (@sakamoto_joe2) November 3, 2018

Easily Defeated

At one point the Rangers take a hit in their impressive Megazords and are panicking a bit, which is a little weird since that was literally the first hit they took.

“We cant take another blast like that”



THEY ATTACKED ONCE.



Megazords made of paper? #SuperNinjaSteel — Sodders ?️‍? ♂MFF2018/JMoF2019 (@SoddersLiger) November 3, 2018

Time To Move On

Hayley and Calvin broke up in this episode, and for some, it was more than time for it to happen. They even have a suggestion for who Hayley should move on with.

and hayley! if you like blondes! there is a whole other blonde on your team! she’s smart and caring! DATE HER! #superninjasteel — hayley foster stan account ☁️ (@laurawestons) November 3, 2018

Should Know By Now

Others are more concerned with how clueless Calvin seems to be in regards to Hayley, who have been seeing each other for quite some time now.

How long have Haley & Calvin been dating? And he doesn’t know when to tell his girlfriend what she wants to hear? #superninjasteel — Long’s Toys (@clong83) November 3, 2018

Can’t Wait For Next Week

Some fans though are hyped up for next week’s big finale, and the episode can’t get here soon enough.

What a crazy episode of #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel and I already want to see the season finale that’ll air next week. — Phillip Kaminski (@DeafITT08) November 3, 2018

